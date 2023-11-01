During a recent Inman Connect session, Phil Stringer highlighted some of the helpful AI tools agents can utilize for marketing and content creation.

Out of the list of 10 he highlighted, Stringer advised agents to choose one and master it, rather than try to learn them all.

“If you try to do all 10 you will fail,” Stringer told the virtual Inman Connect audience. “I want you to focus on maybe one or two tools out of this list that you feel like you can do at a high level and that will change the game and move the needle for you.”

Here are just a few of the AI tools Stringer reviewed and demonstrated in his Connect session.

Opusclip

Opusclip makes social video creation seamless, by automatically turning long-form videos into short-form videos, adding captions and emojis, and cutting videos to vertical. But the real magic is in its AI curation tool, according to Stringer.

“It essentially analyzes the video from the transcription and then it says ‘Hey, this would be a really good hook right here, to grab people’s attention and then we’re going to pair it with potential highlights to create an entire TikTok or Reel,” Stringer said.

Descript.com

Descript.com provides a text-to-speech video clone, meaning it allows users to edit live speech from a video by removing and adding text. Descript automatically transcribes your video and allows you to edit your speech with ease and remove filler words like “uh” and “um” from your videos.

“Descript, paired with Opus, can do wonders for your video editing,” Stringer said.

Adobe Firefly

In the realm of image creation and editing, Adobe Firefly is among the most advanced software currently available. The software can not only create completely AI-generated images from simple prompts, similar to the DALL-E platform, but it can also be used to edit pre-existing photos.

As an example of how the software can be applied to real estate, Stringer pulled up an exterior listing shot of a house with a car parked in the driveway. In a matter of seconds, he was able to erase the car from the photo and fill in the background with the “generative fill” feature so seamlessly it was nearly impossible to tell it had been edited.

Remini

Remini is a mobile app that allows users to create an AI-generated headshot for themselves. While some results will look unnatural, some will turn out really well and be suitable for social media sharing and branding, Stringer said.

Designrr

Designrr has the ability to create eBooks and flipbooks out of any type of content, including Word documents, PDFs, videos or podcasts. Users simply upload the media and the software creates an eBook of its contents.

“Let’s say you’ve created a blog with ChatGPT, of ‘The top 5 things to do before selling your home,”‘ Stringer said. “You put that blog into Designrr; now it creates you an eBook of the ‘Top 5 tips before selling your home’ that you can offer as a free download to people who give you their name, email and phone. What are you doing? You’re generating leads.”

