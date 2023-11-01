How can you level up your marketing with high-value offerings? Here’s Keller Williams VP and bestselling author Jay Papasan’s list of value adds that your sphere won’t soon forget.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

In 1888, a Coke cost 5 cents. That’s about $1.60 in today’s dollars. Slightly more than an impulse buy for your average citizen. Soon after buying the formula for Coca-Cola, Asa Candler needed a way to get people to try it. So he handed out handwritten coupons for a free glass.

He figured that people needed to try it to like it. It worked — and the coupon was born. He started putting free Coke coupons in the newspaper, and by 1895 you could order a Coke in every state.

“Free” may be the ultimate value offering to hook your customers, but let’s not forget the original recipe for Coke also included traces of cocaine. In any case, Candler’s coupon strategy quickly made the beverage the year-round, must-have pumpkin spice latte of its day.

“To get them hooked and booked for life, you must consistently feed them – value!” ― Bernard Kelvin Clive

The problem with a lot of marketing today is there is little tangible value. In the name of scaling and cost-cutting, virtually all database touches offer free information but few products or services. In the value matrix below, these touches fall into the “Low-Value, Low-Cost” quadrant.

8 simple value adds your database will love

In our masterminds with top Keller Williams agents, we often explore the right side of the value matrix where “High-Value” lives.

One question to ponder is: How can I level up my marketing with high-value offers?

Below are eight of my favorite high-value database offerings:

1. Shredding party

Everyone has old tax returns and documents they know they should shred. But they don’t own a shredder. For the price of a high-capacity shredder, you can offer this service to your clients annually.

2. Junk removal

Hire a crew to go to your clients’ homes, and haul off old lawn furniture and unwanted junk.

Everyone has old paint cans haunting their garage. With a little extra planning, you can offer to take old paint cans and batteries to the local environmental disposal center.

A fringe benefit is that many people start decluttering because they are considering selling. Maybe they need help with that too!

3. Free branded yard bags

Give these away, and your brand will be on display whenever your clients rake the leaves or bag the grass.

4. Family photos

Hire a professional photographer for your next event, and offer free family portraits. This works best at seasonal events, especially graduations, pumpkin patches and holiday celebrations.

5. Home photos

If you live up North, consider offering home photos in the spring when the garden is in full bloom. New Jersey agent Sue Adler offers this service “just in case they decide to sell over the winter.” Why not capture those listing photos early when the home looks its best?

6. Free classes

Want to dominate your pickleball league but don’t want to pay for lessons? Join the club. With this offering, you and your clients level up your game (and it’s a write-off).

7. Home care

You can offer outdoor window cleaning, batteries for smoke detectors, replacement AC filters, and gutter cleaning.

8. Property tax help

In Texas, battling property tax appraisals is an annual fixture on the value-offering calendar. It’s particularly valuable in states where sold data is private.

All of these are valuable without being costly. Most represent chores we know we should do. They’re just bothersome or easy to forget. We’ve all been there at 2 a.m. trying to figure out which smoke alarm is chirping.

When we relieve our clients of these hassles we offer far more value than our competitors. We stand out. And we spark conversations about buying and selling. Go forth and be valuable!

Writer’s note: You could still buy a Coke for a nickel until 1959! But that’s a story for another day.

Jay Papasan is the bestselling co-author of The Millionaire Real Estate Agent, SHIFT, and The ONE Thing. He currently serves as the Vice President of Strategic Content at Keller Williams Realty, Inc.