This weekend is the perfect time to go a little over the top with Halloween decorations, put on your costume, hand out candy to the neighborhood children and generate a little buzz for your business.

Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

Who doesn’t love a little spooky season? This weekend is the perfect time to go a little over the top with boo-tiful Halloween decorations, put on your eerie-sistible costume, and get ready to hand out treats to the neighborhood children who’ll be goblin candy all night.

But what does this have to do with marketing your real estate business? Let’s take a look at the many ways you can get make your business a scream.

1. Decorate your office or storefront with Halloween decorations

Make sure to include a sign that says, “We Sell Haunted Houses!” or “We’re the ghosts of Agents Past, Present, and Future!”

2. Give out candy

Hand out sweets at local businesses, trunk-or-treat events, or community festivals leading up to Halloween. Maybe add a little gift for the adults that is branded to you!

3. Sponsor a pumpkin-carving contest open to all local residents

The prize could be a gift certificate to a local restaurant or attraction. Promote the contest through social media, your website, and local print and online publications.

4. Host a Halloween-themed open house at one of your listings

Decorate the inside and outside of the house in keeping with the theme. Just make sure not to go too overboard — you don’t want prospective buyers to be scared off. Serve spooky snacks, and offer prizes for the best costume.

5. Make a list of the ’10 most haunted houses in [your town or city]’

Promote it on your website and social media channels, and make sure to include any listings you have that made the cut!

6. Have some fun with wordplay, and rename some of your listings for the season

A few examples: “The Cackling Witch House,” “Dracula’s Castle,” “The Mummy’s Tomb,” and “The Addams Family Mansion.” Be creative!

7. Create a blog post or video tour, or video series for social media

You can showcase some of the historic homes in your area that are rumored to be haunted.

8. Offer a free ‘ghost hunting 101’ class at your office

Invite anyone interested in learning more about investigating paranormal activity — or what’s happening in your real estate market!

9. Host a Halloween pet adoption event

Partner with a local pet store or shelter to host a Halloween adoption event for puppies, kittens, bunnies, etc., in costumes! Promote it through your channels as well as theirs.

10. Do giveaways at a fall event

Make arrangements with a local pumpkin patch or apple orchard to set up a booth promoting your business. Give away freebies like candy apples, or stickers.

11. Host a costume drive

Host a costume clothing drive or a costume swap in your farm area, focusing on families with young children who are struggling financially. You can also partner with local schools to locate underprivileged kids who could use a costume.

12. Get in on the trick-or-treating

Get involved with trick-or-treating in your community by passing out flyers with information about your business along with the candy you’re handing out. Just make sure you get permission first if you’re going door-to-door!

13. Dying to have fun? Host a fa-boo-lous party

Host a Halloween party open to all local families, complete with games, prizes, food trucks, inflatables, music, and face painting — the works!

This is an excellent opportunity for brand awareness and building relationships with potential clients in your community.

It’s fun to use the holidays to add a creative and family-friendly touch to your marketing efforts! As you look toward Thanksgiving, you can swap apple and pumpkin pie giveaways for pumpkin patches and coat and food drives for the costume swaps. The important thing is to approach your business and your marketing in the spirit of the season — and of service.

Darryl Davis is a speaker, coach, and the bestselling author of How to Become a Power Agent in Real Estate, as well as the CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. He currently hosts weekly free webinars to help agents navigate market change and design careers worth smiling about. Learn more at his website or connect with him on Facebook or YouTube.