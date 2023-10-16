Get past the front door and the trash can by giving homeowners the information they need now, say DOORA’s Janet Pozos and Ernesto Vargas, the self-proclaimed door-knocking champion.

When thinking about branding and marketing, whether it’s for an individual agent, a team or an entire brokerage, many real estate professionals fall into one of two camps: the hands-on networkers and the content marketing fans.

Those who are hands-on tout the benefits of direct contact through in-person networking, door-knocking or cold-calling. They hold events and rely on their gift of gab and powers of persuasion to generate and nurture leads.

Those who focus more on content work on refining their branding and messaging and seek out ways to provide value-added information to their spheres of influence and geographic farms. They may maintain a blog, host a podcast, create video content or combine all three. Some of their content lives online while some of it is dripped consistently through email and snail mail.

At DOORA Properties, we believe these two marketing strategies work best when they work together. When out and about in the community, our agents take with them value-added information that creates opportunities to connect and educate homeowners.

Case study: Earthquake awareness

For a recent sphere of influence mailer, we were motivated by news reports of earthquakes to provide information to local homeowners about earthquake awareness. As a Southern California brokerage, this is a topic that’s always on our radars.

We created both a mailer and a handout for door knocking around the topic, providing information about risk assessment, emergency preparedness, seismic retrofitting and earthquake insurance. Along with that general information, we included a paragraph about the need for an up-to-date home valuation to allow the homeowners to ensure that they have sufficient coverage.

This topic creates an opportunity for the agent to provide an up-to-date CMA and add the homeowner to their nurture system. We use RealScout and Follow Up Boss to build and cultivate long-term relationships with homeowners and give them monthly updates on their valuations.

Drive engagement with quality information

Our mantras are “get past the front door” and “get past the trash can.” For agents who door knock, we want to make sure there’s a way for them to have deeper and more meaningful conversations with the homeowners they meet.

For those who prefer geographic farming through mailers or SOI cultivation through an email drip campaign, we want to provide the opportunity for follow-up phone calls and in-person conversations that deepen those connections to stay top of mind.

The goal is always to provide something that hangs out in the home, either on the kitchen counter or on the fridge. That can mean any of the following:



Health and safety information

Local events and happenings

Seasonal events and celebrations

Recipes and secret menu items

Home maintenance schedules

Financial planning tips

Home improvement ideas and potential ROI

Right now, for example, home insurance rates are on the rise, and insurance companies are, in some cases, pulling out of certain markets. That’s a great talking point for agent mailers and handouts and offers an opportunity for agents to dig deep and have conversations with homeowners about accurate home valuations, reliable insurance providers and more.

Remember, there’s no one-size-fits-all way to connect with potential clients in your neighborhood or in your CRM. A blended approach involving both in-depth information and direct contact will create deeper relationships that last for years to come.