This week, Sue “Pinky” Benson explains the difference between Instagram’s Reels and Stories features. Hint: They’re nothing alike.

Many real estate agents ask me this question about Instagram. Watch the full video above for a more in-depth explanation of how to use both features, but understand that they are completely different and each have their own algorithm.

Can I answer your questions about Instagram? Drop them below.

Sue Benson is the Pink Lady of real estate in Naples, Florida. Find her on Instagram, or visit her website.