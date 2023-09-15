No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect online Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.
If the only things you’re posting on Instagram are your Just Listed and Just Sold photos, Sue “Pinky” Benson has some news for you: Nobody cares. The goal is to showcase your audience and their concerns, not you and your needs. This week, she shares her insights into creating more relevant, engaging content.