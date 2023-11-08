This November, Inman offers a deep dive into the world of proptech and the state of the startups that are building the future now. We’ll also debut a brand new coveted set of awards, Proptech All-Stars, celebrating the entrepreneurs, VCs, and visionaries in the field. It’s Proptech Month at Inman.

Inman’s inaugural class of 2023 Best of Proptech award recipients have arrived. 

This is the first year Inman is celebrating the entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and visionaries who are building a bright future in the world of property technology, or proptech. Released Wednesday, the awards are the capstone of a yearlong expansion of Inman’s awards program, which recognizes the achievements of trailblazers throughout the real estate community. 

In the highly competitive, dynamic world of residential proptech, Inman recognizes the companies, products and leaders driving innovation to new heights. Honorees include Adena Hefets of Divvy Homes, Jason Ballard of ICON, and Pete Flint of NFX.

“Technology and change have always been a core part of the Inman DNA, and they are the core of what drives the proptech ecosystem too,” Inman CEO Emily Paquette said. “We’re thrilled to be recognizing the key players in that ecosystem with our first-ever Best of Proptech Awards.” 

Chosen by the Inman editorial team, the Best of Proptech honorees are selected in four categories – Alternative Financing, Entrepreneurs, Innovation in Construction and Venture Capital. They include:

Alternative Financing

  • Nathan Brannen, Restb.ai
  • Adena Hefets, Divvy Homes 
  • Thomas Sponholtz, Unison 

Entrepreneurs

  • Demi Horvat, AirDNA
  • Malte Kramer, Luxury Presence 
  • Drew Uher, HomeLight 

Innovation in Construction 

  • Jason Ballard, ICON 
  • Deborah Casper, Connect Homes
  • Jack Oslan, Diamond Age

Venture Capital

  • Pete Flint, NFX
  • Alex Rampell, a16z
  • Brendan Wallace, Fifth Wall

To view the complete list of the 2023 Best of Proptech award recipients, go here

