Broker Spotlight: David Ellis

Name: David Ellis

Title: Managing partner / principal broker

Experience: 21 years

Location: St. George, Utah

Brokerage name: The Agency St. George

Rankings: No. 40 in Utah for individual sales volume, Top 10 in Washington County

Team size: 3

Transaction sides: 58

Sales volume: $52,350,412

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

I wish more people understood the magnitude of responsibility our clients entrust us with. For many, their homes and properties are their largest assets.

To be responsible for overseeing the sales, marketing and legal intricacies that are involved in real estate is an important responsibility that shouldn’t be underestimated. To me, real estate is not a sales industry, it is a relationship industry.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

This past week we had the opportunity to host our “Grand Opening Event” for The Agency St. George. Our company’s founder, Mauricio Umansky, and Agency family from around the world traveled to St. George to support us.

It was a huge, all-day event, and looking around me throughout the day at my Agency family and all of our local staff and agents was incredible. It was a culmination of a year of hard work and a day I’ll never forget.

What’s your top prediction for 2024?

The Agency St. George will continue to welcome top-tier agents who will enhance the remarkable collaborative culture we’ve established, and we will solidify our position as the top luxury brokerage in Southern Utah.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Work hard for your clients, prioritize their needs above your own, and keep in regular contact with them. These relationships will fuel your passion for your work and, in return, will reward you tenfold through future referrals and business opportunities.

This past week, my fellow managing partner from Salt Lake City, Molly Jones, said it best: “If you buy and chase leads, you’ll always be on the hunt for the next deal. When you create relationships, you create clients and referrals for life.”

What makes a good leader?

Vision, optimism, clarity, integrity, continual growth and learning, and most importantly, a desire to see others succeed and thrive.

