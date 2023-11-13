David Charron joins Collabra’s board as the real estate technology and analytics company makes a bid to partner with more multiple listing services.

Collabra Technology, a real estate marketing and analytics firm, announced Monday that it has appointed former Bright MLS executive David Charron to its board of directors.

Charron comes to the Collabra board with a long resume in real estate. Beginning in 2001, he spent more than a decade and a half as the president and CEO of MRIS, a major multiple listing service that in 2017 merged with another such service to form Bright MLS. At Bright MLS, Charron spent two years as the chief strategy officer, as well as nearly five years as a senior management consultant.

In addition to his work in the MLS world, Charron is also currently an advisory board member at Pacaso and a vice president at the Realtor Relief Foundation, according to his LinkedIn page. A statement from Collabra further notes that he is a past director at the National Association of Realtors. He has additionally racked up numerous industry awards, including landing on Inman’s “most influential people in real estate” list for many years in a row.

In the statement, Collabra CEO Russ Cofano described Charron as “one of the brightest minds and most respected leaders in our industry,” and touted his MLS experience.

“With our existing and soon-to-be-announced partnerships with leading MLSs to integrate digital ads within listing management, we are laser-focused on becoming the undisputed leader in MLS-integrated digital marketing solutions for agents,” Cofano continued. “David’s deep understanding of the MLS industry, and his stellar reputation in real estate generally, will be invaluable as we move down this path.”

The statement further described Collabra’s mission as empowering “real estate professionals to build and maintain powerful spheres of influence.” Earlier this year, the company launched a tool called “SphereBuilder,” which it described as “Credit Karma for real estate.” Just over a year ago, Collabra also announced a new marketing and video tool for industry professionals.

In addition to Charron, Collabra’s board also includes former Microsoft Chief Information Officer Jim DuBois, investor Tom Simpson, investment banker Patrick Ringland and Cofano.

