This week, Sue “Pinky” Benson talks through the best ways to edit video for Instagram Reels. Hint: It’s not within the Instagram app.

Sue “Pinky” Benson loves Instagram but thinks the app itself is a pain to edit. While it’s much better than it used to be, there are still too many glitches to edit on the app itself efficiently. Instagram has video templates to use, which is great for quick videos. However, if you are doing a video like this one, where you are talking, IG editing stinks.

Try CapCut or InShot. They have free options to use as well as paid, and they have great editing features, including transitions, text, picture-in-picture and captions.

Have burning Instagram questions? Send them our way.

Sue Benson is the Pink Lady of real estate in Naples, Florida. Find her on Instagram, or visit her website.