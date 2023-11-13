This week, Sue “Pinky” Benson explains the three things real estate agents should be doing on their Instagram Stories.

Want to make your Instagram Stories more effective and get more engagement? Sue “Pinky” Benson has three things you should be doing in your Instagram Story today to increase interest and engagement. Watch the full video to learn about using stickers and other story features to take them to the next level.

Sue Benson is the Pink Lady of real estate in Naples, Florida. Find her on Instagram, or visit her website.