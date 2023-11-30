Pending sales fell 1.5 percent month over month in October to a reading of 71.4, the lowest score recorded since the Pending Home Sales Index began publishing in 2001.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Pending home sales sagged in October, falling to the lowest point in more than two decades, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors.

Pending home sales fell 1.5 percent month over month in October to a reading of 71.4 — 8.5 percent lower than a year earlier and the lowest score recorded since the Pending Home Sales Index began publishing in 2001, according to NAR. 

The low point in pending home sales came as mortgage rates hit their highest level in 20 years, though they have subsequently retreated slightly.

“During October, mortgage rates were at their highest, and contract signings for existing homes were at their lowest in more than 20 years,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist at NAR said in a statement. “Recent weeks’ successive declines in mortgage rates will help qualify more home buyers, but limited housing inventory is significantly preventing housing demand from fully being satisfied. Multiple offers, of course, yield only one winner, with the rest left to continue their search.”

The Pending Home Sales Index jumped 2.7 percent monthly in the Northeast — the only region in which an increase was recorded — but was down 6.5 percent from a year prior. The Midwest index contracted 0.4 percent to 73.8 in October, down 10.3 percent from a year ago, while pending sales in the South decreased 1.9 percent to 85.6 in October, a 7.1 percent decline from the previous year. Pending sales dropped 6 percent on a monthly basis in the West, 10.8 percent below October 2022 levels.

“Home sales are rising in places where more inventory is available,” Yun said. “Sales for properties priced above $750,000 were higher than a year ago, because there is more inventory at this price point than what we saw last October. Additionally, newly built home sales are up 4.5 percent year-to-date due to homebuilders’ ability to create more inventory. It is vital that we continue to focus on boosting housing supply by all means in all corners of the country over the coming months.”

Representing the number of homes that have gone under contract, pending home sales are thought of as the most reliable forward-looking indicator of where the housing market is headed in the coming weeks. A sale is listed as pending when the contract has been signed but the transaction has not closed, with sales usually being finalized within one or two months of signing.

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×