Broker Spotlight: David Ayers

Name: David Ayers

Title: Managing partner, The Agency Cleveland

Experience: 11 years

Location: Northeast Ohio

Brokerage name: The Agency Cleveland

Team size: 6

Sales volume: $60 million

How did you choose your brokerage (first or current)?

I had been approached by other franchise opportunities, and none of them seemed like they would fit the niche that I felt was missing in Northeast Ohio. It wasn’t until the opportunity came to bring The Agency here that everything clicked and we knew we had to jump on it.

There is no other firm that can offer to both agents and clients alike this kind of culture, marketing power, global reach and service.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Keep putting one foot in front of the other and embrace getting out of your comfort zone. Take as many opportunities as you can, even if you think you are maxed out and don’t have the bandwidth for more — your capacity is far greater than you know.

Push yourself, you’ll be surprised at what you can handle. You’ll never grow if you don’t.

What’s your top prediction for 2024?

It’s going to be a wild ride. Hopefully, rates remain flat or tick down a bit. If they do trend lower, then I think we’ll see a lot of buyers get off the sidelines and pick up their search. Inventory will remain tight which will keep prices where they are or even push them a tad higher.

It’ll be about staying focused, informed and communicating with your clients. These are the markets where careers are made. There is so much opportunity for talented agents to shine and rise to the top.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

When I first got my license, I had no idea what to do. I remember sitting in front of a computer and just staring. I think it’s incredibly important for new agents to either start on a great team with seasoned agents or align with a top agent and make themselves indispensable.

I owe everything to Scott Stewart at The Corcoran Group in Manhattan. I started as a glorified assistant and he taught me everything I know about the craft of real estate. He was an incredible mentor to me and I wouldn’t be where I am today without the chance he took on a brand new agent.

What makes a good leader?

I am working on a servant-leader mindset, really trying to lead with empathy, kindness and motivation. Everything is evolving and I’ve found that to attract top talent and retain it, you have to empower others to reach their potential and invest in their growth.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

It’s OK to not have the answer. Just explain you’ll get back — ask for help or look it up.

