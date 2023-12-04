The off-market sale of the Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture manse at 53 Prospect Park West for $13.5 million has set a new local record.

The tony Park Slope neighborhood in Brooklyn has a new local sales record, according to a report in The Real Deal.

The off-market sale of the Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture manse at 53 Prospect Park West for $13.5 million set a new record for property deals in the neighborhood, known for its historic brownstones and proximity to Prospect Park. It is also the first sale of its property type to top $12 million in six years, according to the report.

The property was listed for $30 million in 2021. If it had sold at that price it would have set a record for the entire borough of Brooklyn.

Compass’ Jim St. Andre and Marco Solomon held the listing. The buyer remains unknown.

Built in 1900 for the wealthy manufacturer William H. Childs, the once single family home was designed by the architect William Tubby. It was one of many mansions that lined Prospect Park West at one time, when the parkside block was known as Brooklyn’s “Gold Coast.”

The home was owned by members of the Childs family until 1947 when it was purchased by the nonprofit Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture, which used the building as a meeting house and rented it out for a variety of events including weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, and concerts.

Despite its years of use, the building still retains many of its original architectural details including six fireplaces, hardwood floors, stained glass windows, carved walnut ceilings and hand-painted friezes. The main floor also includes a solarium that was added by the Childs family in 1907, while the fourth level has a terrace facing the park.

Closings in Park Slope were 19 percent lower in the third quarter of 2023 than they were during the third quarter of 2022, according to a market report from Corcoran. The median sale price was $1.15 million, a 9 percent decrease year over year, while active listings fell a substantial 41 percent, according to the report.

