Two popular proptechs known for assisting industry professionals with lead conversion and supporting long-term client interaction have agreed to work together in what could be considered one of the industry’s most eagerly awaited integrations.

The lightweight, AI-backed CRM Cloze will now connect directly with RealScout, a relationship-first lead cultivation and marketing solution, recognized for its flexibility and value as a contact engagement catalyst, according to a Dec. 5 press release sent to Inman.

RealScout works with a number of CRMs, but few of its partnerships overlap as seamlessly as this one. Both companies emphasize targeted, relevant communications and espouse the importance of unique, one-to-one messaging. Cloze is especially bullish on lead conversion, while RealScout’s newly released Pro+ upgrade focuses on strategically automating database outreach with market insights, home valuations and listing content.

RealScout Pro+ uses natural language calls-to-action and timely data to send appeals to any status of contact, ranging from 10-year homeowners to newly qualified buyers. The content can adjust as needed and agents can granularly track how information is being absorbed by recipients.

The two-way integration — meaning contact activity between the systems is synchronous — allows for Cloze records to be ported into RealScout campaigns and vice versa. The two systems will help agents better measure client activity levels in specific listings, react to market trends with content creation, and more precisely know what buyers and sellers are worth their time and energy. There is tremendous value in reducing the time needed to determine which customers are more apt to produce revenue.

“The integration of Cloze and RealScout is a continuation of our commitment to an open platform, where agents, teams, and brokers can bring their own tech and still offer a seamless experience,” said RealScout President and founder Andrew Flachner in an email to Inman. “This collaboration is especially beneficial for teams that have robust marketing programs, handle high lead volumes or are looking to unlock significant productivity gains. Cloze has become one of the most popular RealScout integration requests.“

RealScout is experiencing a busy last quarter to 2023. In addition to the Pro+ release, which it calls its most significant since launch, it also managed to secure an enterprise (company-wide) account with Anywhere.

Offices operating under Century 21, Sotheby’s International Realty and Coldwell Banker will have access to the software as part of the enterprise-level agreement, according to a Nov. 4 press release, which stated the partnership is part of Anywhere’s effort to “strategically [create] a more seamless and integrated transaction experience for all parts of a consumer’s next move.”

Cloze has been perpetually well-regarded since its launch and continues to make the right choices in terms of where it leads its customers. In May of this year, the company was selected by influential brokerage Brown Harris Stevens.

The New York-headquartered brokerage rolled out the software to its 2,500-plus agents as part of its BHSOne internal agent digital hub.

“Cloze is by far the best CRM I have ever used,” said Holly Smith, a BHS agent located in Palm Beach. “The AI features are amazing. It reminds you each morning who you need to follow up with, logs and attaches all calls and emails to a contact, and even writes emails for you with AI.”

Among other features, Cloze developed a solution that empowers agents to build expansive libraries of articles and resources as they go about their “normal” lives for use in long-term outreach efforts. As users scroll through their favorite automotive enthusiast website or snowboarding magazine, it only takes a couple of clicks to save a page or intriguing story to their categorized Cloze Campaigns library.

Perhaps the most impressive component of Cloze’s newest additions is its revamped reporting suite. Using several different graphs, charts and visualizations, agents, team leaders and brokers can pick apart a tremendous array of business activity involving Pipelines, Active Properties, Mail Sending, Leads and more.

“Agents rely on Cloze to provide a comprehensive view of their clients,” said Alex Coté, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Cloze, in the release. “With our new RealScout integration, agents gain immediate insight into new conversion opportunities created through RealScout’s powerful nurture engine, enabling them to capitalize on real-time interactions to close more deals.”

A website has been established to educate users on both ends of the partnership.

