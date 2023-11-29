Show us your tech! This December, our theme is Top Tech for the New Year, and we’ll be talking about the best technology now — from CRM platforms to the hottest 3D tours and everything in between. Plus, Inman tech reviewer Craig Rowe will work overtime to get you ready for the new year.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Whether you’re an early adopter or a reluctant tech user, you probably have some app, platform or tech tool that you’re especially fond of. Maybe it’s an Instagram rabbit hole, the self-proclaimed experts at Reddit, your brokerage-provided CRM or simply your iPhone that makes everything easier.

As we look at the absolutely essential top tech for 2024, we want to hear from you: What’s the top tech that you absolutely can’t live without? Is it a gadget? Software? Mobile or desktop? How did you find it, and what does it do for you and your business? Let us know below.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.