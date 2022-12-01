Nine local brokerages will now share real-time anonymized buyer data and habits on the Buyer Graph platform, which enables agents and brokers to make quicker and more accurate pricing decisions.

RealScout has added its 20th Buyer Graph cohort in Northern Utah, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Nine local brokerages will now share real-time anonymized buyer data and habits on the Buyer Graph platform, which enables agents and brokers to make quicker and more accurate pricing decisions.

“As the market has shifted, agents have recommitted to nurturing their sphere of influence as the most cost-effective way to surface buyer and seller leads,” RealScout President and co-founder Andrew Flachner said in a statement. “Our platform has been proven to do just that.”

In addition to displaying real-time listing and sales data, the Buyer Graph includes a heat map that displays past and current buyer patterns, such as the most popular neighborhoods and property types. Agents and brokers can also view data-driven listing price suggestions and see how price adjustments could impact buyer demand.

Lastly, users can also view an individual property’s flood, storm, fire, heat and drought risk rating through RealScout’s partnership with climate risk assessment platform ClimateCheck.

“Adding the integration with ClimateCheck allows us to integrate an important part of a buyer’s due diligence right into their home search process,” Flachner told Inman last July. “We are excited for how this can help agents and consumers that utilize the RealScout platform.”

Southwest Florida Buyer Graph founding members Bridgette Osguthorpe and Merilee Rowley said the buyer graph is an invaluable asset in helping agents successfully navigate a market shift.

“In a rapidly changing market, the tools that RealScout offers our brokerage- and in turn our clients- are unmatched,” said Osguthorpe, who is executive vice president of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. “It’s been amazing to watch the way agents and consumers receive and absorb information change in real-time.”

“The technology and insights offered by the Buyer Graph are very exciting,” added Rowley, the principal broker of Selling Salt Lake. “We’re looking forward to leveraging this extra knowledge as we help buyers and sellers navigate their options through any market.”

Additional brokerages can join the Graph by contacting RealScout, the announcement added.

Since its launch, RealScout has built an impressive group of Buyer Graph members. Nearly 40 percent of the real estate brokerage executives represented on the Swanepoel Power 200 list have joined the initiative, according to a previous Inman article.

In 2022, RealScout won Anywhere Real Estate’s FWD Innovation grand prize and celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a reflection on its transformation from an agent-branded home search mobile app to a full-fledged technology platform.

“If there is one thing we did right over the years to garner this support, it’s that we stuck, almost stubbornly, to our mission: to be the technology that strengthens, not weakens, the relationship between real estate professionals and their clients,” Flachner said of his company’s evolution.

RealScout also has Buyer Graphs in Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina; East Bay, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco and Silicon Valley in California; Denver and Northern Colorado; as well as Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, New England, Virginia Beach, Los Angeles, Detroit, New Jersey and Southwest Florida.

Additional founding members of the Wasatch Front Buyer Graph include: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, Engel and Völkers Park City, Innovative Real Estate, NextHome, Realty ONE Group, Selling Salt Lake, Signature Real Estate Group, Summit Sotheby’s International Realty and The Group Real Estate Salt Lake City.

