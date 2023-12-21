Texas-based franchisor Keller Williams has tapped longtime mega agents and team leaders Wendi Harrelson and John Clidy to join its executive suite as the new vice president of growth and the new president of KWRI-Owned Regions, according to an announcement Wednesday.

“Well-known across our ecosystem as servant leaders, Wendi and John will act as growth partners for our regional operating principals and regional directors,” KW CEO Mark Willis said in a prepared statement. “They are all in on ensuring our market centers win the day and dominate locally.”

Harrelson launched her real estate career with Keller Williams more than 30 years ago and has served at every level of the brokerage through roles as an agent, team leader, operating principal, regional operating principal, regional director, KW MAPS regional leadership coach and divisional leader.

“Wendi has inspired, trained, and recruited many of our best agents, team leaders, and operating principals,” Willis said of the newly-appointed vice president of growth.

Clidy founded his eponymous team, The Clidy Group, under Century 21 in 1999. He moved to Keller Williams in 2014 to serve as its regional area director for the Greater Pennsylvania Region and has steadily risen up the ranks with several roles as an operating principal, regional director and divisional leader for Keller Williams’ top markets in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

“John understands how to serve our market center leaders at the highest level,” Willis said of Clidy’s contributions to the company.

Both leaders’ new positions went into effect on Dec. 12, and Harrelson told Inman she’s ready to seize the opportunities that come with declining interest rates.

“We’re anticipating a positive shift, with interest rates on a downward trend and the market poised to return to a more stable sales environment,” she said in a written statement. “The upcoming year holds immense promise [and] this favorable climate benefits us as professionals and, more importantly, enhances the value we can deliver to our valued clients.”

Willis said Harrelson and Clidy’s promotions are an integral part of Keller Williams’ growth strategy for 2024 and set the company up to “gain more market share.”

“Together with your help, we are focused on growth; that’s the strategy for how we will navigate a challenging market,” he said in an internal email to KW companywide leaders. “We were built to thrive in a shifting market.”

