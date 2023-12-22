Alexandra Newman, MaryElizabeth Smith and Amit Golriz have left Corcoran to start a new mega team at SERHANT. with four additional Corcoran agents making the move with them.

A trio of top-producing luxury agents in greater New York City are leaving The Corcoran Group to form a new mega team, The Luxury Alliance Team, at SERHANT., the brokerage announced on Friday. The three agents are also bringing four additional agents from Corcoran over to SERHANT. to join the team.

Alexandra Newman, MaryElizabeth Smith and Amit Golriz worked separately at Corcoran but realized their like-minded ideals united them. In forming the team, the three top producers aim to bring their collective three decades of experience together to forge a team that unites “luxury service and a culture of creative collaboration.”

“The genesis of The Luxury Alliance Team began as a vision to create an alliance of titans with unparalleled expertise in every aspect of the industry and market,” Newman said in a statement. “With that in mind, we have created a fresh, iconoclastic alternative to the usual New York City real estate team. Our belief is that all real estate is luxury and every client deserves a luxury experience.”

Ryan Serhant, founder, CEO and broker of SERHANT., said he was looking forward to having the team’s fresh perspective on luxury at the brokerage.

“The Luxury Alliance Team’s vision to make luxury more collaborative is a unique approach,” Serhant said in a statement. “The team brings a wealth of expertise across so many facets of luxury real estate, from new developments to luxury resales across Brooklyn and Manhattan, and we’re excited to help them expand their platform and bring their collective talents to the marketplace. SERHANT. is excited to support their new team and fuel their success.”

The team’s areas of specialization will include new development, luxury resales and luxury rentals across Brooklyn and Manhattan. Tessa Gidish, Donovan Rowe, Rachel Glory Smith and Joshua Lammers are also joining the team from Corcoran.

Both Newman and MaryElizabeth Smith have closed more than $500 million in sales volume over the course of their real estate careers. Newman has also consistently ranked in the top 1.5 percent of agents nationwide and was named the Brooklyn Heights Agent of the Year in 2022. Meanwhile, Golriz specializes in sales, rentals and new development across the Brooklyn market.

“One of my favorite quotes from Albert Einstein is, ‘the measure of intelligence is the ability to change,’ and SERHANT. is one of the most dynamic metamorphoses to the New York City real estate market that I’ve seen in the last 20 years,” MaryElizabeth Smith said in a statement. “I am fully confident in the innovation and vanguard that SERHANT. offers through its future-forward tech and collaborative ethos that will make a significant impact on the quality of service that The Luxury Alliance Team can offer our clients.”

Added Golriz, “I am thrilled to join forces with this team of incredible real estate agents and couldn’t be happier to do so at SERHANT. Through the firm’s agent-first approach and inclusive environment, we are looking forward to bringing our client service to the next level.”

