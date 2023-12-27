The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

After a summer rebrand from PunchListUSA to Bosscat, the home repair and maintenance technology company is ending 2023 with the launch of Homebase, an application designed to offer homeowners ongoing insights on their home’s long-term health.

The new product provides users with a range of tools for monitoring critical tasks, system upkeep, repair budgets, estimates, renovation ROI and data on home value, according to an announcement on the company’s Linkedin page.

“We want Homebase to become an essential tool for homeowners to manage their most valuable investment,” said Stefan Pampulov, Bosscat’s chief product and data officer, in a press release. “For all homeowners, whether they own one home or a portfolio of properties, Homebase elevates home management from reactive tasks to a proactive strategy.”

The company is also projecting investors, real estate agents and property managers will benefit from its latest offering.

Using data acquired from local material cost suppliers, national labor databases and contractor networks, Homebase’s functions blanket a range of critical homeownership needs, including room-by-room renovation recommendations, predictive maintenance insights with interactive scheduling, actual market-specific sales data and a “storefront” offering services and products from verified Bosscat partners.

Launched as PunchList in 2018, the company earned three stars in an initial Inman review. (An updated review is pending.) The company was noted for its broad application of in-depth construction and home maintenance information to a modern software experience.

“The gradual on-ramp to learning how to use PunchList is clearly a reflection on its developers’ understanding of the industry,” the review read. “The folks behind the software have decades of combined residential sales and contracting experience, helping them understand and alleviate the many pain points that burden the steps between contract and close.”

While similar to home management applications like Milestones, LiveEasy and CORE Home, Bosscat is more categorically aligned with the likes of Plunk’s initial model, as well as Inspectify and Qwik Fix, each offering streamlined and data-driven applications for estimating various forms of repairs, home projects and resulting home valuations.

Plunk has indicated recently its model isn’t resonating with the residential real estate market and, as a result, is looking to carve inroads into the insurance space.

Bosscat, and to some extent Inspectify, are using software to make sense of traditionally manual, highly fragmented components of the real estate space. Widely variable and confusing labor costs combined with a proven lack of understanding on the part of the consumer as to how home renovations are priced and managed creates a tremendous opportunity for innovation, which Bosscat is leveraging, so far, to measurable success.

Inspectify is applying the data it processes to make home inspections easier to digest and benchmark repair costs against their importance to the home sale.

Bosscat states it has completed more than 2 million work order approvals to date and serves more than 100,000 people on its platform.

Email Craig Rowe