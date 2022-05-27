In the same way LegalZoom took away the intimidation of speaking with an attorney, Inspectify’s fast ordering and clear, categorized reporting takes the pain out of finding out your buyer’s house needs work after closing.

Are you receiving Inman’s Agent Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed for the latest on real estate technology from Inman’s expert Craig Rowe.

Inspectify is software for scheduling, performing and acting on home inspection reports.

Platforms: Browser app; mobile for inspectors

Ideal for: All agents, teams and brokerages

Top selling points:

Branded inspection booking landing page

Consumer-simple scheduling and ordering

Complete white-labeling available

Quick property onboarding

Calender and scheduling system

Top concern:

Not a ton to worry about here, other than those agents with existing, productive inspector relationships may not find the need to switch, even though it may be worthwhile to get your local vendors on board.

What you should know

Inspectify is primarily consumer-focused, as it’s the buyer (and sometimes the seller) who orders the home inspection. Thus, the software is designed on the pretext of its importance.

Maybe better stated, it feels more friendly than the traditional, arm’s-length process of paying for something that will only later scare the hell out of us.

In the same way LegalZoom took away the intimidation of speaking with an attorney, Inspectify’s fast ordering and clear, categorized reporting takes the pain out of finding out your buyer’s house needs work after close.

Agents will enjoy Inspectify for its standardization of the process. You’re not having to abide by the order rules of various inspectors based on who is available. And even better, you don’t have to chase one down, as that’s part of what one pays Inspectify to do, as they have more than 1,000 inspectors on their growing list on call around the country

Speaking of consistency, the company has developed a mobile app for its licensed inspectors to use on each property. I didn’t look at that interface, as that’s not at all in my wheelhouse, but I know enough to know that creating consistency in reporting throughout, such a fragmented business process, can only be a good thing.

Imagine how much faster every inspection analysis would go for you and your buyers when you know exactly where to look each time. Knowing what to expect in the delivery of information is a big help. Why do you think Southwest Airlines only uses one type of jet? To invoke something the kids on social media say, “Let’s normalize consistency in home inspections.”

The agent user experience asks for your client’s name, the address, dates and times, and the status of the property.

Any existing inspectors on your list can be added and invited upon account setup, and when a client books via your branded landing page, the list will default to your preferred inspectors. The user can enter a few details, and then connections to local tax data and your MLS will populate critical property data, and the customer can input their agent or transaction coordinator’s name.

The scheduling tool makes calendars a priority to avoid what Inspectify calls, “calendar Tetris.” Everyone’s availability is easy to navigate and lock down.

If the property is of a certain age or has unique characteristics, Inspectify automatically suggests ordering other types of inspection related to older home systems. If there’s a lead paint risk, for example, or a septic tank, the software will suggest scheduling reviews of those items, too.

The homebuyer’s portal gives the user multiple ways to review their report, which is summarized by Safety, Repair and Monitor. Clicking on either category quickly jumps to each, and items in each are clearly defined and leave little ambiguity as to what actions should be taken.

The report emphasizes imagery and offers a repair estimate based on a deep database of national repair cost averages and labor prices, benchmarked against a record of 1,800 standard home deficiencies. In a few months, it will add a major appliance database so inspectors can rapidly search for recall information and find parts prices.

Inspectify has built an impressive list of national customers already, striking deals with Keller Williams, Orchard, HomeLight, Knock, Homeward, FlyHomes and Opendoor. Smart play, on their part. Why not target companies that market tech-forward, alternative ways to buy a home?

Say what you will, but their consumers come to them for simplicity.

Adapt, or die.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.