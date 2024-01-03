Inman on Wednesday announced it will expand its live event offerings in 2024, bringing its iconic Inman Connect conferences to Miami on May 21-22, 2024, and Austin, Texas, on Oct. 9, 2024.

The new Miami and Austin events will be two- and one-day events, respectively, each bringing industry leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries together with the Inman community to chart the latest innovations in technology while building out playbooks designed to help attendees succeed in the 2024 market.

The new Inman Connect events join the flagship three-day Inman Connect New York (Jan. 23-25, 2024) and Inman Connect Las Vegas (July 30-Aug. 1, 2024) to create a constellation of the best real estate events in the country. 

“For more than 25 years, Inman Connect has been where the smartest minds in real estate gather to make sense of the present and chart a course into the future,” Inman CEO Emily Paquette said. “By bringing our iconic event franchise to the vibrant cities of Austin and Miami, we’ll allow even more agents, brokers and tech founders to experience the magic of Inman Connect.” 

Inman events are known for featuring the most interesting speakers from both inside and outside the real estate industry, and the same will hold true for the two new events. 

On May 21-22, 2024, Inman Connect will come to Miami for the first time with a two-day event at the New World Center and will offer an immersive experience that goes beyond the conventional, with a focus on what’s trending and what’s next for real estate. 

With help from a dynamic group of industry leaders including Santiago Arana of The Agency; Fredrik Eklund, founder of the Eklund-Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman; and Elliman’s Dina Goldentayer, Inman Connect Miami will delve into the dynamics of commissions, explore the intricacies of global buyers, and offer insights into what lies ahead. The event, which counts ShowingTime+ as a sponsor, is being held in partnership with the Miami Association of Realtors. Tickets are on sale now for $399. 

On Oct. 9, 2024, at Brazos Hall in Austin, a city where startups and technology play a major role in the economy, Inman Connect Austin will dig deeper than ever into technology breakthroughs, like artificial intelligence, that are changing the way the real estate industry does business. The first-ever Inman AI Awards will be announced at Inman Connect Austin

Both new events, like the flagship Inman Connects, promise deep networking opportunities, as well. 

“It’s amazing to see Connect — an event that began with a small group in the redwood forests of California back in the 1990s — land in Miami and Austin,” says Brad Inman, the company’s founder. “I look forward to personally meeting and greeting everyone who will join us at these new events.” 

View the complete list of the 2024 Inman Events here.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×