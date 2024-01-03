The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Making genuine and lasting connections in this industry is vital, and every good real estate pro knows that the best relationships are usually built outside of the office. In that spirit, the Inman Connect team is bringing some amazing and unique networking experiences to our Inman Connect New York attendees this January.

These curated experiences will bring intimate groups of attendees outside of the hotel to share in memorable New York moments. Each event is designed to show off the very best that NYC has to offer. Find out why they call it the greatest city on earth with Inman Connect New York Experiences!

All of this year’s networking experiences will take place concurrently on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 24. We’ve got something for everyone: The foodies, the fashion-forward, and the adventurous!

Browse the experience descriptions below and select the event that speaks to you. Tickets for these events are limited and do sell out — so make sure you secure your spot ASAP to avoid major FOMO.

Walking food tour

Wednesday, Jan. 24 @ 6 p.m.

Take a bite out of the Big Apple! On our walking food tour, you’ll enjoy a progressive dinner as a local food expert guides your exploration of Hells Kitchen’s most delicious restaurants. The tour includes tasty bites at each location and gratuity. Yum! Sign up now.

Custom sneakers at Nike’s House of Innovation

Wednesday, Jan. 24 @ 6 p.m.

One-of-a-kind kicks? Yes, please. Let your creativity flow at Nike’s NYC flagship store. The sneaker experts at the Nike House of Innovation will help you design custom shoes to show off your unique style. Everyone will be asking where you got them. Register for this experience here.

Ice skating

Wednesday, Jan. 24 @ 6:30 p.m.

Honestly, nothing sounds more romantic than ice skating while sipping cocoa and soaking in views of the New York City skyline. Immaculate vibes (and impeccable social media content, if you ask me…). Join us for ice skating and get your cardio in while taking a spin at the iconic Wollman Rink in the heart of Central Park. Don’t worry about sneaking your skates through airport security: Skate rentals are included in your ticket price. Get your ticket here.

Register here and grab your ticket for Inman Connect New York Experiences.

We’re less than a month out from Inman Connect New York! Time is running out to get your Inman Connect New York tickets. If you haven’t done so already, you can snag yourself one of the last tickets here.