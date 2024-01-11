The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Broker Spotlight: Joy Martin

Name: Joy C. Martin

Title: Broker-owner

Experience: 35 years

Location: Florida Keys, Key Largo, Islamorada

Brokerage name: American Caribbean Real Estate

Team size: 30

Transaction sides: 158 (2023)

Sales volume: $202,271,250 (2023)

Background:

President and founder of a 501(c)(3) pet rescue in 2007, operated administratively from my real estate office for 15 years

Baptist Health Mariners Hospital Board of Directors, Operating Board

Past president, Key Largo Chamber of Commerce

Past director, Habitat for Humanity

Past director, Island Dolphin Care 501(c)(3)

What are 3 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

We are a boutique brand with big connections, leveraging our networks and partnerships while maintaining a company culture of collaboration, service and community.

We offer a client-centric approach that prioritizes the needs, preferences and satisfaction of the client throughout the entire business relationship.

We are a Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate and the luxury leader in the Florida Keys with a record-breaking sale in 2023 for $23,000,000.

How did you get your start in real estate?

Started by selling property ads in a real estate magazine to the real estate brokers in our area and determined I could do what they were doing better.

How did you choose your brokerage?

It offered me the opportunity to run a company for one of the pioneer brokerages in our community. This later became an ownership opportunity for me and allowed me to do what I love on a higher level.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Develop a company culture and hire for that culture.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

The market does not determine your success. Your mindset does.