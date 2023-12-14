The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Broker Spotlight: Corey Hasting

Name: Corey Hasting

Title: Broker-owner

Experience: Opened our first shop in 2018

Location: Jacksonville, Florida and surrounding areas

Brokerage name: Engel & Völkers First Coast

Team size: 130 advisors

Transaction sides: Approximately 1550 for 2023

Sales volume: On pace for $1,000,000,000 for 2023

Awards:

Fastest growing company in Northeast Florida by the Jacksonville Business Journal

Ultimate CEO, Class of 2023 by the Jacksonville Business Journal

How did you get your start in real estate?

I first moved to Jacksonville after a short time with the Cincinnati Bengals, not knowing a single person in the entire city. Initially, I anticipated a brief stay in Jacksonville, envisioning just a couple of weeks.

However, recognizing the need for a job that would align with my workout schedule, I decided to get my real estate license soon after my relocation. Surprisingly, I swiftly developed a deep passion for the real estate industry.

At the age of 23, freshly licensed, I was the youngest member in my brokerage, with an age gap of over 15 years compared to my colleagues. Despite this, I was confident that my work ethic would set me apart, and I was determined never to be outworked by anyone. I quickly became a top 50 agent in the entire Northeast Florida region by the Jacksonville Business Journal and never looked back.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

I hope more individuals understand that real estate isn’t as effortless as portrayed on TV. Television tends to oversimplify the profession, but in truth, it’s a field that demands considerable skill and years of dedication to master.

Being a real estate agent is a serious commitment that should be approached with pride. We play a crucial role in guiding clients through purchasing or selling their most valuable asset. The responsibility is substantial, and our clients rely on us to steer them towards the best possible outcome.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

The high point in my brokerage career to date is actually two points. First, our brokerage won the No. 1 fastest-growing company for all of Northeast Florida by the Jacksonville Business Journal. This was such an amazing honor for our company because this is over a three-year annual average and includes all companies in Northeast Florida. We grew over 320 percent on average over those three years, which is such an amazing accomplishment for our team.

Secondly, I was selected as a member of the class of 2023, Ultimate CEO, by the Jacksonville Business Journal. This was an amazing honor for me because only 25 total members were selected from major companies throughout the region. Being a member on that list with those names at 33 years old was truly a blessing.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

My top tip for newly licensed brokers is to understand the contracts and legal side of the business like the back of your hand. Deals move so quickly these days, and so many items get overlooked and in the climate we’re in today, those mistakes could lead to lawsuits and major headaches for you and your team.

What makes a good leader?

In my opinion, a great leader can walk into a room with 10 people, connect with all of them in 10 different ways, and motivate all 10 people differently. I think these are traits that I have. I’ve always been able to motivate people and connect with them on a deeper level than just “being their boss.”

People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care, and I think everyone who comes in contact with me knows how much I truly care about their personal lives and their professional lives.

