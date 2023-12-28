The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Do you ever see someone who’s crushing it in their professional life and wonder how they built their career? How did they choose their first (or current) brokerage? How did they get interested in real estate? Where are they planning to go next?

Every week as part of our Broker Edge newsletter, Inman puts together profiles of industry-leading managing brokers and broker-owners. Some of the brokers we feature still live and work in the city where they grew up. Others are forging new paths, new niches and new markets.

We hope you enjoy this look back at the brokers we’ve featured in 2023 and that it causes you to think ahead to 2024. Are you a broker who’d love to be featured? Do you know a wonderful broker whose story you’d like to share? Send your nominations, please, to brokeredge@inman.com.

  1. Broker Spotlight: Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Corcoran Reverie

  2. Broker Spotlight: Jason Sherman, RLAH @properties

  3. Broker Spotlight: Megan and Damon Williamson, The Agency Dallas

  4. Broker Spotlight: Ivan Chorney, Ivan & Mike Team, Compass

  5. Broker Spotlight: Jerry Pinkas, Jerry Pinkas Real Estate Experts

  6. Broker Spotlight: Boris Fabrikant and Collin Bond, The Fabrikant Bond Team at Compass

  7. Broker Spotlight: Eric L. Zollinger, Elegran | Forbes Global Properties

  8. Broker Spotlight: Lyles Geer, William Means Real Estate

  9. Broker Spotlight: Ida Schwartz, Compass Florida

  10. Broker Spotlight: Katia and Steve Bailey, The Agency

  11. Broker Spotlight: Alex and Margot Platt, The Platt Group at Compass

  12. Broker Spotlight: Eric Bramlett, Bramlett Residential

  13. Broker Spotlight: Melissa LeGrand, @properties — Elleven | Christie’s International Real Estate

  14. Broker Spotlight: Tiffany McQuaid, McQuaid & Co.

  15. Broker Spotlight: Aaron Kirman, AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate

  16. Broker Spotlight: Johnny Chappell, Compass Carolinas

  17. Broker Spotlight: Molly Townsend, The Agency New York

  18. Broker Spotlight: Erica Ramus, RAMUS Realty Group

  19. Broker Spotlight: Grant Ludwick, Matt Robinson and Nick Wilhite; The Agency Bend

  20. Broker Spotlight: Corey McCloskey, John R. Wood Properties | Christie’s International Real Estate

  21. Broker Spotlight: Michael Baynes, Maxwell-Baynes | Christie’s International Real Estate

  22. Broker Spotlight: Bobby Carmody and Greg Link, Jr., The Agency Coeur d’Alene

  23. Broker Spotlight: Stewart Seeligson and Kristen Muller, The Agency Telluride

  24. Broker Spotlight: Filippo Incorvaia, FI Real Estate

  25. Broker Spotlight: Michelle Richardson, LoKation Real Estate

  26. Broker Spotlight: Brenda Thompson, HomeSmart Stars

  27. Broker Spotlight: Elliot Koolik, The Koolik Group

  28. Broker Spotlight: Julie Jones, Douglas Elliman

  29. Broker Spotlight: Jenny Heinzen, Vineyard Professional Real Estate

  30. Broker Spotlight: Cole Slate, Slate Real Estate

  31. Broker Spotlight: Alexandra Axsen, The Agency Kelowna

  32. Broker Spotlight: Javier Lattanzio, Time Equities Brokerage

  33. Broker Spotlight: Daniel Tzinker, The Agency Miami

  34. Broker Spotlight: Todd Cutter, 2Costa Rica Real Estate

  35. Broker Spotlight: Charlie Taylor and Jake Doilney, The Agency Park City

  36. Broker Spotlight: Pat Wilkins, RE/MAX Affinity Plus

  37. Broker Spotlight: Hugh Cooper and Kit Matkaluk

  38. Broker Spotlight: Terri Munselle, The Agency Palm Desert

  39. Broker Spotlight: Victoria Levitam, The Agency Panama

  40. Broker Spotlight: Brian Fairweather of The Agency Palm Beach

  41. Broker Spotlight: Joy Vance of The Agency Bozeman | Big Sky

  42. Broker Spotlight: David Ellis, The Agency St. George

  43. Broker Spotlight: Molly Jones, Joey Sutorius, The Agency Salt Lake City

  44. Broker Spotlight: David Ayers, The Agency Cleveland

  45. Broker Spotlight: Nick Zawitz, The Agency Cleveland

  46. Broker Spotlight: Corey Hasting, Engel & Völkers First Coast

