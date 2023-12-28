The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.
Are you receiving Inman’s Broker Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.
Do you ever see someone who’s crushing it in their professional life and wonder how they built their career? How did they choose their first (or current) brokerage? How did they get interested in real estate? Where are they planning to go next?
Every week as part of our Broker Edge newsletter, Inman puts together profiles of industry-leading managing brokers and broker-owners. Some of the brokers we feature still live and work in the city where they grew up. Others are forging new paths, new niches and new markets.
We hope you enjoy this look back at the brokers we’ve featured in 2023 and that it causes you to think ahead to 2024. Are you a broker who’d love to be featured? Do you know a wonderful broker whose story you’d like to share? Send your nominations, please, to brokeredge@inman.com.
-
Broker Spotlight: Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Corcoran Reverie
-
Broker Spotlight: Jason Sherman, RLAH @properties
-
Broker Spotlight: Megan and Damon Williamson, The Agency Dallas
-
Broker Spotlight: Ivan Chorney, Ivan & Mike Team, Compass
-
Broker Spotlight: Jerry Pinkas, Jerry Pinkas Real Estate Experts
-
Broker Spotlight: Boris Fabrikant and Collin Bond, The Fabrikant Bond Team at Compass
-
Broker Spotlight: Eric L. Zollinger, Elegran | Forbes Global Properties
-
Broker Spotlight: Lyles Geer, William Means Real Estate
-
Broker Spotlight: Ida Schwartz, Compass Florida
-
Broker Spotlight: Katia and Steve Bailey, The Agency
-
Broker Spotlight: Alex and Margot Platt, The Platt Group at Compass
-
Broker Spotlight: Eric Bramlett, Bramlett Residential
-
Broker Spotlight: Melissa LeGrand, @properties — Elleven | Christie’s International Real Estate
-
Broker Spotlight: Tiffany McQuaid, McQuaid & Co.
-
Broker Spotlight: Aaron Kirman, AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate
-
Broker Spotlight: Johnny Chappell, Compass Carolinas
-
Broker Spotlight: Molly Townsend, The Agency New York
-
Broker Spotlight: Erica Ramus, RAMUS Realty Group
-
Broker Spotlight: Grant Ludwick, Matt Robinson and Nick Wilhite; The Agency Bend
-
Broker Spotlight: Corey McCloskey, John R. Wood Properties | Christie’s International Real Estate
-
Broker Spotlight: Michael Baynes, Maxwell-Baynes | Christie’s International Real Estate
-
Broker Spotlight: Bobby Carmody and Greg Link, Jr., The Agency Coeur d’Alene
-
Broker Spotlight: Stewart Seeligson and Kristen Muller, The Agency Telluride
-
Broker Spotlight: Filippo Incorvaia, FI Real Estate
-
Broker Spotlight: Michelle Richardson, LoKation Real Estate
-
Broker Spotlight: Brenda Thompson, HomeSmart Stars
-
Broker Spotlight: Elliot Koolik, The Koolik Group
-
Broker Spotlight: Julie Jones, Douglas Elliman
-
Broker Spotlight: Jenny Heinzen, Vineyard Professional Real Estate
-
Broker Spotlight: Cole Slate, Slate Real Estate
-
Broker Spotlight: Alexandra Axsen, The Agency Kelowna
-
Broker Spotlight: Javier Lattanzio, Time Equities Brokerage
-
Broker Spotlight: Daniel Tzinker, The Agency Miami
-
Broker Spotlight: Todd Cutter, 2Costa Rica Real Estate
-
Broker Spotlight: Charlie Taylor and Jake Doilney, The Agency Park City
-
Broker Spotlight: Pat Wilkins, RE/MAX Affinity Plus
-
Broker Spotlight: Hugh Cooper and Kit Matkaluk
-
Broker Spotlight: Terri Munselle, The Agency Palm Desert
-
Broker Spotlight: Victoria Levitam, The Agency Panama
-
Broker Spotlight: Brian Fairweather of The Agency Palm Beach
-
Broker Spotlight: Joy Vance of The Agency Bozeman | Big Sky
-
Broker Spotlight: David Ellis, The Agency St. George
-
Broker Spotlight: Molly Jones, Joey Sutorius, The Agency Salt Lake City
-
Broker Spotlight: David Ayers, The Agency Cleveland
-
Broker Spotlight: Nick Zawitz, The Agency Cleveland
-
Broker Spotlight: Corey Hasting, Engel & Völkers First Coast