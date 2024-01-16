The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Actor Emma Stone seems to have her hand in a little bit of everything these days — even the real estate market.

The recent Golden Globes winner for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things has put her Los Angeles property on the market for $3.995 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Stone has owned the property since 2019 when she bought it for $2.3 million, according to records. In 2022, the actor offloaded another Southern California property — a house in Malibu that sold for $4.425 million. In 2021, she expanded her property portfolio to Austin, Texas, with the purchase of an off-market 5,000-square-foot home, whose price was not disclosed.

The Spanish-style Comstock Hills property Stone is now selling was built in 1926, according to the listing. Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty – Beverly Hills Brokerage is representing the sale.

The gated home features double-height vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and original details, like beamed ceilings in the living room and a tiled courtyard. Stone renovated the property after purchasing it, expanding the kitchen and adding a one-bedroom guesthouse that includes a kitchen and living room, according to Lavey.

The property sits just on the southwest corner of the Los Angeles Country Club and is a short drive from the UCLA campus.

The living area features a fireplace and beamed ceilings |Ryan Lahiff for Sotheby’s International Realty The home was built in 1926 | Ryan Lahiff for Sotheby’s International Realty After buying the property in 2019, Stone expanded the kitchen and added a guesthouse | Ryan Lahiff for Sotheby’s International Realty The kitchen features vaulted ceilings | Ryan Lahiff for Sotheby’s International Realty One of the home's bathrooms | Ryan Lahiff for Sotheby’s International Realty

Lavey did not disclose to The WSJ why the actor has decided to sell the property, but did mention that the home has served as a pied-à-terre for Stone and her family when in LA. Stone also owns a Manhattan apartment, which she bought in 2018 for $3.56 million.

In addition to Poor Things, Stone also recently appeared in the Showtime series The Curse, which aired its season finale on Friday. She is also slated to appear in Cruella 2, which is currently in pre-production, and another Lanthimos film, Kinds of Kindness, which is currently in post-production and will likely hit theaters sometime in 2024.

Since the LA property is priced below $5 million — the threshold at which LA’s “mansion tax” kicks in — was recently updated, and has Stone’s name attached to it, it likely won’t be a hard sell.

“The sub-$5 million category in LA, in in-demand locations is one of the more brisk markets,” Lavey told The WSJ.

The median sales price of a single-family home in LA was $2.92 million during the third quarter of 2023, according to appraisal firm Miller Samuel, down 5.2 percent year over year from $3.08 million in Q3 2022.

