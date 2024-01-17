To accommodate agents seeking a new place to hang their license, the notable Midwest independent has launched a new website, joinBW.com, to highlight the advantages of working for Illinois’ largest family-owned real estate company.

In the midst of any slowdown, it’s not unreasonable for agents to examine their brokerage situation. If moving on is their decision, 25-office Baird & Warner wants to be the landing pad.

The website depicts a modern, career-oriented atmosphere for both the top producer and newly licensed agent.

“If you’re ready to break through, it’s time to try something different — like being part of an office that feels more like a family, with a culture of support and empowerment unlike any other in the industry. Combine that with our training, support and best-in-class toolkit, and you’re on your way to achieving the success you’ve always wanted,” the site’s appeal to the relocating agent reads.

The site provides calls-to-action for users to explore its model’s many benefits, including in-house mortgage and title partners, technology tools, mentorship offerings and philanthropic programs.

The company is an enterprise partner with Cloze, a nurture-heavy, AI-empowered industry CRM. Baird & Warner also built a product called Balance, a proprietary solution to assist its agents with a number of transaction, marketing and business tasks.

The most critical need Balance is filling for its agents — beyond giving them more time to have a life — is Contract Care. This outsourced, in-house transaction oversight offers hands-off convenience for all aspects of document management, stakeholder coordination, calendar items, tasks, and all other nuts and bolts required to assemble a clean closing.

The new website is a solid example of a growing industry trend that finds more brokerages dedicating resources to attracting agents. Team wars have been heating up the last few years and fast-growing brands with remote models, like The Real Brokerage, are carving four-lane inroads with contemporary, enticing pitches to join. Proptechs are responding to what their industry customers are doing.

Inside Real Estate, Lone Wolf, Lofty and Courted are a few of the technology firms strictly focused on tools to help brokers attract and retain talent.

“With higher interest rates and low housing inventory, there could be a number of real estate agents thinking it might be a good time to leave the industry, but it’s actually a great time to join real estate – if it’s with a company invested in the growth and success of its people,” said Laura Ellis, chief strategy officer and president of residential sales for Baird & Warner, in a statement. “It’s often said that good businesses double down in tough markets, and we understand that during difficult times, people need more support. Our continued investment in our agents, which is reflected in our new website, is why many at Baird & Warner have had their best year ever.”

The company directly referenced the slate of consumer-led lawsuits against, most prominently, the industry’s compensation models as a potential impact on how agents decide where to work, stating that “It is more important than ever to ensure agents have the support that enables them to offer a high level of value to buyers and sellers.”

The new website is now live and offers candidates a direct route to apply for available opportunities.

