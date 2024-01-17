Boutique firm LUX Denver is now affiliated with ERA Real Estate. Broker-owner Emily Duke co-founded the company in 2014, which has a lifetime sales volume of more than $200 million.

Leading boutique brokerage LUX Denver has joined ERA Real Estate, according to an announcement on Wednesday. The nine-year-old brokerage, which serves buyers and sellers across the Greater Denver Metropolitan area, will now operate as LUX Denver ERA Powered to reflect its new affiliation.

“We are a brand for conscious consumers,” LUX Denver ERA Powered broker-owner Emily Duke said in a prepared statement. “We’re very intentional in all that we do, and we want our clients to know that they’re working with a brokerage that cares about bettering their life, and the world around them, through real estate.”

“This is where we felt we best aligned with ERA Real Estate, as the entire leadership team has echoed our person-first sentiment,” she added.

Duke launched her real estate career in 2011 as a salesperson with Keller Williams; however, she quickly set her sights on becoming a broker and launching an indie brand. In 2014, she co-founded LUX Denver with Aaron Cummins and has grown the brand to include 24 agents and four staff members.

The LUX Denver team has a lifetime sales volume of more than $200 million and has won multiple awards, including the Denver Metro Association of Realtors Platinum Broker and Rising Star Real Estate Agent awards. The team has also been recognized for their work with the nonprofit Wish for Wheels, which gifts inner-city elementary school children with bicycles.

Although her team has found immense success as an indie, Duke said the new affiliation with ERA Real Estate provides the marketing, technology and overall support needed for her agents to reach the next level of success, while keeping LUX Denver branding at the forefront.

“We’re excited for the business opportunities presented by the brand’s tools, but more importantly, we’re excited to have the support and the freedom to continue promoting our core ideologies,” she said. “As a woman-led company with experience in the entrepreneurial space, it’s incredibly refreshing and reassuring to know that we have a major brand like ERA in our corner.”

ERA Real Estate President Alex Vidal said LUX Denver ERA Powered is a perfect addition to the 43,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates the brokerage has across the world.

“ERA Real Estate is defined by its entrepreneurial spirit; it’s a company full of scrappy go-getters and roll-up-your-sleeves professionals who refuse to settle for complacency,” Vidal said in a written statement. “Emily is the perfect embodiment of that value. She hit the ground running in her real estate career and has inspired a team of successful agents in one of Colorado’s most lucrative markets.”

“Immediately, we knew that she was the perfect fit for the ERA brand,” he added. “LUX Denver ERA Powered is already well-established in its local market, and we’re excited to provide the firm with the support to grow even further.”

