Amidst a fresh indictment for involuntary manslaughter while filming on the set of “Rust,” the actor is starring in a listing video for a property he’s selling, now listed at a $10 million discount from its original price.

Amidst receiving a fresh indictment for involuntary manslaughter while filming on the set of Rust, actor Alec Baldwin has made the unorthodox choice of starring in a listing video for a property he is selling in the Hamptons for $18.995 million.

The property, at 335 Town Lane in Amagansett, first hit the market in November 2022 for $29 million, according to Zillow. The property saw a 14 percent price cut at the beginning of 2023, dropping the ask to $24.9 million, with yet another price cut two months later to $22.5 million.

The 10,000-square-foot home was then taken off the market in September 2023 and relisted with the latest price cut on Jan. 16.

Baldwin, appearing casual in a winter puffer jacket, introduces himself while walking along the beach and explaining his history of living in the Hamptons in some capacity since 1982.

The 30 Rock star has owned the Amagansett property since 1995 when he purchased it for $1.7 million. The sweeping estate sits on five acres and overlooks an additional five acres of agricultural reserve, which would also be included in the sale.

“This place is the best,” the actor declares of Amagansett, while also boasting about the unusual opportunity a potential buyer would have for so much space with the listing.

“You just can’t get this out here, you can’t buy big pieces of land, especially in Amagansett,” Baldwin said.

In addition to the land, the property also includes approved plans for an additional 10,000-square-foot home on the property, something “unheard of in the Hamptons,” the listing description says.

In the listing video, Baldwin explains that he has built two additions onto the home since he’s owned it, one on the eastern side of the home and one on the western side.

The home features a movie theater, wine-tasting room and wood-paneled library. Additionally, the grounds include a 625-square-foot pavilion with a fieldstone fireplace, a pool and hot tub, and a fenced vegetable garden.

“I love coming here — I’m always happiest when I come here,” Baldwin concludes at the end of the video. “Especially this time of year, I love it in the wintertime because it’s so peaceful and it’s so beautiful.”

Scott Bradley and Michael Cinque of Saunders & Associates are representing the listing.

Baldwin has added two additions to the home in the last 20 years | Zillow Outside features include a pavilion with fireplace | Zillow The 10-acre estate includes a pool and hot tub | Zillow The estate sale also comes with approved plans for another 10,000-square-foot home on the property | Zillow Parts of the home, like the kitchen, feature exposed beams | Zillow

Baldwin’s most recent indictment comes one year after he received a first charge of involuntary manslaughter for his involvement in the shooting and subsequent death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming on the set of Rust in New Mexico in October 2021. That charge was dismissed in April.

The new indictment comes from a new prosecution team comprised of Kari T. Morrissey and Jason J. Lewis, who presented the case to a grand jury that indicted Baldwin on Friday with two counts of involuntary manslaughter: one that claims he had a “total disregard or indifference for the safety of others” and the other, which charges him with the negligent use of a firearm. Both counts are felonies.

Eight out of 12 jurors had to agree that there was probable cause to indict Baldwin. Should Baldwin’s case go to trial and a jury determines Baldwin is guilty of the charges, he could face up to 18 months in prison.

Baldwin has revealed in court papers that the case has made it more difficult for him to obtain acting work, which could raise questions about whether or not the sale of the Amagansett property is in response to financial difficulties.

