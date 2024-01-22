Lead by David Keener, the team grew quickly with an agent-centric model that reinvested profits at 100 percent back into agent resources, and, like Real, operates without physical offices.

Inman Connect New York is LIVE this week! Experience the pulse of the real estate industry in person or join us from anywhere in the world — the future of real estate is unfolding now. Get your virtual ticket here.

The Real Brokerage is making the most of 2024 — and it isn’t even a month old.

The $650-million producing “mega team” Premiere is the latest to join The Real Brokerage, a remote, tech-forward firm that has been on a recruiting spree. Premiere is based in Greensboro, North Carolina, and operates in 20 states and 38 markets. It launched in 2017 and was most recently affiliated with eXp Realty.

Lead by David Keener, the team grew quickly with an agent-centric model that reinvested profits at 100 percent back into agent resources and like Real, operates without physical offices. It boasts “low splits,” revenue sharing and an array of provided marketing tools. Each market has a designated team lead. The team boasted close to 250 agents upon the agreement but the specific number moving was not disclosed.

Real Brokerage President Sharran Srivatsaa called the team’s inclusion under his brokerage “a monumental testament” to its model.

“In less than three years, Dave and his team have grown Premiere from less than two dozen agents to more than 200,” Srivatsaa said. “His vision of building a tech-first, agent-centric brokerage aligns with our mission at Real, [which will] be able to provide a platform that helps them achieve their national expansion goals in a manner that supports their culture and dedication to serving clients.”

Last week Real announced its offering a series of new ways to become part of the company.

As part of its ongoing effort to market alternatives to affiliating with legacy real estate brands, publicly traded The Real Brokerage has announced two new forms of partnership: Private Label and ProTeams.

“With the launch of these new programs, we’re set to further accelerate our growth, providing unparalleled opportunities for independent brokerages and teams to expand their businesses with unmatched flexibility and support,” Real Chairman and CEO Tamir Poleg said in a statement.

Premiere earned a number of recognitions in its time before joining Real, namely a 2023 spot on Real Trends and Tom Ferry’s “The Thousand” list, ranking in the top 0.5 percent of the more than 1.5 million Realtors nationwide.

Premiere closed 1,315 home sales in 2023, valued at more than $303 million, the press release stated. It has coverage down the East Coast, out west in Texas and California and expects to be in all 50 states by 2025.

“Premiere was built to be a different kind of brokerage team, so this was not a move we entered into lightly,” said Keener in a statement. “After looking at a lot of models, Real is the only brokerage ideally set up for teams – it’s not only got a strong agent-centric culture that offers wealth-building opportunities, the Real platform is designed to ensure agents provide a great experience for clients.”

Real added 56 agents in October in the Sacramento, California, area and just prior to Premiere it scooped up another Carolina-based firm, the 40-agent Carolina Sky Real Estate, operating in North and South Carolina.

Email Craig Rowe