The new shop is led by License Partner Dean Poritzky and Vice President and Marketing Director Paige McVay of Engel & Völkers Wellesley.

Luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers is making its first entrance into the state of New Hampshire with a new shop in Portsmouth, the company announced on Tuesday.

License Partner Dean Poritzky, who is founding principal of Engel & Völkers Wellesley, and Vice President and Marketing Director Paige McVay are leading operations at Engel & Völkers Portsmouth, which will serve the New Hampshire Seacoast, lakes region and mountains, as well as the southern coast of Maine.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of the first Engel & Völkers shop in the vibrant city of Portsmouth under the leadership of Dean and Paige,” Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas, said in a statement. “Our New England presence continues to flourish with the most reputable real estate professionals, and we are excited to bring the distinctive Engel & Völkers experience to Portsmouth’s thriving real estate landscape.”

Poritzky launched Engel & Völkers Wellesley seven years ago, and today his team produces more than $160 million in annual sales volume. Meanwhile, McVay has gained over 18 years of experience in sales and marketing over the course of her career and has been a member of Engel & Völkers Wellesley since 2016.

“We began our journey in Wellesley, Massachusetts, with our first shop, and our business has quadrupled over the course of seven years,” Portizky said in a statement. “Having a solid foundation and the backing of our iconic global brand has enabled us to pursue ambitious business goals. With this expansion, our primary purpose is to introduce the same exceptional client experiences to New Hampshire, a beautiful and thriving state where residents love to live, work and play, as well as the southern coast of Maine.”

McVay added, “It’s an honor to help lead the way for this inaugural launch in the Granite State with a team of highly competent advisors, unparalleled service, sophisticated systems and intimate local market knowledge. As a brand of the highest caliber and a global leader in providing luxury real estate experiences, Engel & Völkers will allow us to reach the top of the market.”

Portsmouth is located on New Hampshire’s Seacoast, just on the state’s border with Maine. The city is known for its colonial architecture, waterfront, museums, boutiques and restaurants. The city is also conveniently located for easy access to both Maine and Boston, providing residents with opportunities for nature- or urban-inspired activities. In addition to these amenities, many investors are drawn to the state of New Hampshire because it does not have an income or sales tax.

As of December 2023, the median sale price of a home in Portsmouth was down 5.1 percent year over year to $740,000, according to Redfin. The number of homes sold that month was down 48 percent year over year to 13 homes.

