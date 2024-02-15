Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events. Are you receiving Inman’s Broker Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here. Broker Spotlight: Chip Stella

Name: Chip Stella

Title: Director of Brokerage Development

Experience: 16 years in real estate, eight years in production and eight years in management roles

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Brokerage name: Landvest | Christie’s International Real Estate

Sales volume: Combined sales for New England is $800 million

Awards: Sales production awards and President’s Council management award

How did you choose your current brokerage?

I chose to move my career to LandVest | Christie’s International Real Estate within the past year. I felt like the big box brokerages have lost their way and LandVest represents a real return to value in the real estate business. Small offices, incredible support, top tech and dedicated to agent success were the factors that caused me to change.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

I think there is a major disconnect between what Realtors do and what consumers believe. I wish more people knew how dedicated and hardworking agents are. NAR has not done a good enough job of articulating our value to the public. Now we are under attack by class action lawsuits that are eroding the good work 99 percent of us actually do with clients and consumers.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

The height of my career came very recently. I got a handwritten note from an agent I haven’t worked with in five years. She said I was the best broker she ever had and thinks about my support all the time. It was out of the blue and truly validated me as a broker.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Forget about commission splits. Find a broker who will coach and support you. Start building a career with someone who will take you under their wing and not let you fail. Find the right alignment for you and your business

What makes a good leader?

Good leadership is a learned skill. Good leaders listen first and speak last. Good leaders keep a sharp sword and stay on top of market conditions and market trends to support their people. Good leaders consider the people who work for them their clients and support them in their journey.

The greatest reward as a leader is seeing the growth of people and the company both professionally and economically.

Know someone who should be featured in an upcoming Broker Spotlight? Nominations, please, to brokeredge@inman.com.

Email Christy Murdock