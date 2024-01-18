The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Broker Spotlight: Raquel Kaufman

Name: Raquel Kaufman

Title: Director of sales, PMG Residential

Years of experience: 21 years

Location: Miami, Florida

Brokerage name: PMG Residential

Team size: 9

Sales volume: Over $1.4 billion

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

Everything in life, not just real estate, comes down to your relationships. When we work, it is very important to build relationships that are based on firm trust and respect for one another. That way, when buyers are ready, they will always look to you as someone they can have confidence in.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

All that you do in this business comes down to persistence and hard work. When you hit an obstacle along the way, do not give up. Keep pushing forward and remain committed to your goals.

Name 3 people you admire

I deeply admire my husband. He currently serves as the chief sales officer for ONE Sotheby’s. I am very admiring of his ethics, the reputation he has built for himself, and the respect he has gained from his community as a result.

I also admire my 10-year-old daughter who, at such a young age, has an incredible power to both influence and motivate me daily with positivity.

Lastly, I admire my mother. Not only has she taught me to be proud of my individuality, but she has also taught me that a true partnership shares responsibility equally and no one person, be it a partner or otherwise, should hold responsibility for my life’s choices.

What makes a good leader?

A good leader is someone who shows up for their team every day. They are someone who sets a strong example for others and really works with everyone personally to get tasks done well and on time.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

Your reputation and the relationships you form are absolutely everything in this business. They, along with forming meaningful connections, are the key to achieving lasting success and meeting your targets.

Know someone who should be featured in an upcoming Broker Spotlight? Nominations, please, to brokeredge@inman.com.

Email Christy Murdock

