Broker Spotlight: Jeff Valentino

Name: Jeff Valentino

Title: Broker-owner

Experience: 10 years

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Brokerage name: Valentino Group

Team size: Myself and one admin

Transaction sides: 31 in 2023

Sales volume: $12,492,000 in 2023

Awards: Top 3 percent of agents in the Triad Region for 2023

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

Your personal brand and reputation is the most important thing. You have to have a deep understanding of your market so that you can have a real perspective. That way you can use your unique voice to communicate it like no one else. Be yourself.

What would you like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

We are creating a true real estate and media company that will give buyers and sellers a unique advantage in the marketplace. Growing the Living In Winston Salem brand has allowed us to entertain locals and spotlight other small businesses which will trigger reciprocity and keep us top of mind.

We think of real estate brokerage as a hospitality business as much as a sales and marketing one; people remember the experience and how you make them feel. It’s what you do when things go wrong that can make the difference.

Tell us about an epic fail you’ve experienced since you’ve been a broker

When I relocated to North Carolina in 2019, I almost failed and had to move back to Chicago because no one knew me and I had no clients. I even interviewed for a “real job.” I learned that even when it’s scary and the world is shutting down, you have to market and find ways to meet people. You have to always push forward.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Do anything and everything you can to be “active.” I used to preview 20 homes per week when I had no clients. Study and talk about the market, and network with other agents who are successful or going in the right direction.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

Find out what your ideal clients really want and give it to them … Which is usually not “I’m writing an offer!” posts on social media. Use the 80/20 rule to give tips, information and perspective, then tell them about you or your business.

