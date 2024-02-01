Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Broker Spotlight: Merry Morgan Holotik

Name: Merry Morgan Holotik

Title: Broker

Experience: 6 years

Location: Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

Brokerage name: Compass Real Estate

Team size: 4

Why/how did you get your start in real estate?

I had an unorthodox journey into real estate. I was a pediatric ICU nurse in Dallas for 12 years and loved my job. I love helping people, building relationships and getting to know people from all walks of life.

When I met my husband, he was building houses on 30A in Florida and he suggested I get my real estate license. I got my license and started selling his homes and enjoyed getting to meet new people and help people in a nonmedical environment.

Two years later, I got my broker‘s license and started my own brokerage. I am excited this year to have switched to Compass Real Estate to expand our reach and work with a large network of like-minded agents.

How did you choose your brokerage ?

We first started Summit 30A Luxury Realty after I had the incredible opportunity to summit Mount Everest. To me, buying a home or investment property can feel as daunting as climbing a mountain.

I want all our buyers and sellers to feel confident that our team will do whatever it takes to make them feel at ease and knowledgeable about the market and the process and that we not only want them to have an amazing experience but we want to build a relationship that goes beyond a real estate transaction.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

Starting a career in real estate requires hard work, but the rewards are abundant. You get to meet new people and experience the satisfaction of helping families find their dream homes or build additional income.

Our team has been fortunate enough to work with some truly amazing individuals, and we hope others realize that real estate is not just a job, but an opportunity to cultivate lifelong relationships and friendships.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers ?

Don’t ever give up, failure is not an option. Keep networking and marketing, and stay true to yourself. Integrity, honesty and transparency go a long way.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

I wish every agent knew how to answer the phone, respond to texts and give feedback after a showing. That seems so obvious and simple, yet so many people don’t do any of those things.

