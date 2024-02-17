Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events .

“Every single year for 11 years people have said Compass is in trouble, and every single year we’ve continued to perform,” Robert Reffkin argued on stage at Inman Connect New York. “There’s not a single bone in my body that thinks we’re in trouble.”

The Compass CEO touted his brokerage company’s growth and agent count while also speaking up for Homes.com in the ongoing portal wars. He’s predicting market improvements into 2025 and offered a glimpse into his personal life — including a new family pet and a penchant for getting around town by subway.

Watch the entire session via the video at the top of this post and read Inman staffer Jim Dalrymple II’s coverage of the ICNY panel here.