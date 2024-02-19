A founding member of the company’s go-to-market team, Goldberg outlines what it takes to make ChatGPT and other AI-based platforms work for you and your real estate business.

“The superpower in getting the most out of these [AI] models,” OpenAI’s Adam Goldberg said in a session at Inman Connect New York, “is clarity of thought.” That’s because, in many ways, the technology is only as good as the instruction it’s given.

Goldberg characterized AI as good at the time-consuming “heavy lifting” that takes up so much of a professional’s day. “If you can outsource that kind of commodity stuff to an AI system and really focus on the higher value stuff,” Goldberg said, “then things really start to take off.”

Watch the entire session via the video at the top of this post and read Inman staffer Jim Dalrymple II’s coverage of the ICNY panel here.

