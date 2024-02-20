CEO Andy Florance touted his company’s residential portal Homes.com as the ‘fastest growing residential property site in the United States’ in a new earnings report released Tuesday.

Commercial real estate and up-and-coming portal warrior CoStar managed to maintain a long-running winning streak at the end of 2023, growing revenue, while also notching successes in its push into the residential space.

In total, CoStar brought in $640 million in revenue between October and December, according to a newly published earnings report. That’s an increase of 12 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Those results make the final three months of last year the company’s 51st straight quarter of revenue growth.

CoStar also remained profitable in Q4, earning a total of $96 million in net income. However, that is down from the $124 million in profit the company earned during the final quarter of 2022.

CEO Andy Florance celebrated the results, saying in the report that the company “delivered exceptional results in our commercial information and marketplace businesses for the full year 2023, while at the same time devoting major time and resources towards launching the new Homes.com.”

Tuesday’s earnings come less than two weeks after CoStar revealed to Inman that it was launching a massive marketing campaign to promote Homes.com. The campaign kicked off with a series of Super Bowl ads, and the company plans to keep spending on marketing for the rest of the year. Florance wouldn’t say how much exactly CoStar plans to spend, but did say it “rounds up to a billion.”

Though spending for the 2024 campaign wouldn’t necessarily be reflected in the Q4 numbers, Tuesday’s earnings call was the company’s first opportunity to speak directly to the public since announcing the marketing strategy.

In the report, Florance touted the Super Bowl commercials, adding that the following day “we began monetizing Homes.com, selling subscriptions to residential real estate agents.”

“By Friday February 16th we were selling more than $1.1 million in net new bookings in a day,” Florance added. “Within the first week, we have sold almost $4.5 million in net new bookings.”

Florance went on to describe Homes.com as “the fastest growing residential property site in the United States, with average monthly unique visitors increasing 600 percent year over year, according to Google Analytics.”

“Our Residential Network traffic reached 95 million monthly average unique visitors in Q4 2023 and is now the second most highly trafficked network of residential sites and growing,” Florance continued.

During a call with investors Tuesday afternoon, Florance also said “our efforts to grow traffic on Homes.com in 20223 were a big success,” adding that among other things the coming year will be spent on growing unaided awareness of the brand.

The report specifically points to Apartments.com, which according to the report is now CoStar’s “single largest business.”

Heading into Tuesday’s earnings, shares in CoStar ended at just over $81. That was down for the day, and compared to the beginning of the year, but up compared to one year ago.

Shares fell in after hours trading Tuesday following the report’s publication.

CoStar had a market cap of about $33.2 billion when markets closed Tuesday.

CoStar last reported earnings in October. At the time, the company revealed that it’s revenue rose 12 percent year over year to $625 million between July and September of 2023. Profits also increased 25 percent year over year to $91 million.

Long a powerhouse in commercial real estate, CoStar’s large size and huge resources have made its entrance into the residential sector one of real estate’s defining stories of the last few years. Florance effectively kicked off what have become known as the “portal wars” in 2021 when on Inman Connect Las Vegas stage he pointedly criticized the way Zillow — the largest residential portal — treats agents.

Florance was less openly pugnacious during Tuesday’s investor call, but he did say that CoStar’s research suggests consumers and real estate professionals alike dislike portals that “bait” users to collect leads. Based on Florance’s past commentary about rival portals, the comment was likely a reference to Zillow’s lead generation business.

Speaking of the Homes.com marketing effort, he also said “we believe no other competitor is investing close to this effort.”

