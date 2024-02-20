Luxury Presence has evolved from a website development company to a real estate software firm now offering an AI lead nurture solution for the industry.

The moment has arrived — the moment to take charge. This summer, at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug 1, 2024, experience the complete reinvention of the most important event in real estate. Join your peers and the industry’s best as we shape the future — together.

Luxury Presence, a software company specializing in web-based marketing and business productivity solutions, has released a new lead-response product powered by artificial intelligence, according to a Feb. 12 press release shared with Inman.

The tool capitalizes on a fast-moving trend in proptech — the automation of omni-channel prospect communication. The intent is to empower an AI model to react to new business inquiries, launch long-term follow-up campaigns and appropriately determine when human interaction will best further the relationship.

Bots are evolving quickly in their ability to accurately deliver listing matches, identify the value of a lead and execute proven sales tactics to keep people compelled to stay in touch.

Branded simply, AI Lead Nurture, Luxury Presence’s newest offer to customers, “responds to inbound messages 24/7 and continues to strategically follow up, keeping leads warm and driving them toward an appointment request,” the release stated. It collects budget info, location needs, desired amenities and other critical buying parameters.

Luxury Presence was founded in 2016 by Malte Kramer as a website development company for high-end properties, mostly in southern California, eventually landing accounts with 20 of the top 100 Wall Street Journal real estate agents.

Kramer expanded beyond the creative aspects of websites to lean into their power as digital business centers, building lead-gen bolt-ons, marketing services, back-end business systems and other solutions that clients can integrate with their websites. In a statement, Kramer called his newest product, “incredibly smart.”

“It feels like having a real conversation with the agent and it gives agents time back to focus on nurturing relationships and closing deals,” Kramer said. “It also allows even the busiest agents to satisfy buyers and sellers’ desire for responses on-demand, impressing potential clients from the jump.”

The AI will make contact up to 25 times and has been tested to increase lead response rates by 50 percent, Luxury Presence said. Warm handoff rates are better by 14 percent.

The company said that one beta-tested, New Jersey agent Taylor Lucyk, “generated 40 appointment requests and a 22 percent warm handoff rate.”

Luxury Presence is only the latest technology company working in real estate to leverage AI in this way. Ylopo, Lofty, ListAssist, LocalizeOS and others are all building out consumer-facing interaction models that capture web visitor attention, engage them with needs questions and aim to capture contact information.

Each of them is getting better with every interaction as the models learn how to interpret the emotional intent behind basic requests, what kind of homes are most desired in what markets, what price ranges attract the most serious buyers and more.

The company is a little more than two years out from a $25.9 million Series B round of financing, which came at around the same time it acquired a quality management startup called WorkClout.

Email Craig Rowe