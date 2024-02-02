Oppy is software that anyone can use to build an AI assistant to pick up the pieces of a busy workday, from scheduling meetings with integrated drive times to ensuring that last lead received the information they needed.

Oppy is software to help users build AI business assistants

Platforms: Browser; Mobile

Ideal for: Agents at all levels; marketing managers; office managers

Top selling points:

Simple to integrate

Calendar/scheduling focus

CRM/website integration

Build multiple “Oppies”

Learns business content

Top concerns:

Not many. I fear some may not fully realize the app’s potential given a still lingering reticence about artificial intelligence. The app will need fine-tuning as one learns to trust it with essential tasks.

What you should know

Oppy has applications in a range of industries but its appeal to real estate comes from the schedule-heavy nature of the business. Home tours, closings, listing presentations and general meetings can often pile up on an agent, and this is where Oppy shines.

The app, built on GPT4, connects to your calendar of choice, as well as to outside mapping tools to incorporate drive times into meeting alerts. It can also be front-end facing, meaning it can chat with folks on a website to book appointments or share information not as readily available.

Oppy can learn your website, talk to your CRM, discuss listings and generally engage you and the people you work with.

Oppy is a productivity solution, above all else. A lightweight, flexible business tool that I can envision becoming an invisible partner, a tool that you learn to rely on before you realize it.

Like all software, it requires some upfront configuration, but not much. The backend is intuitive, and its input requirements are quite minimal to get up and running. Your Oppy may stumble a little at first if the right connections aren’t made, but as one grows more comfortable with its uses, you’ll ask it to do more and build out more siblings, or additional Oppies.

I recommend building one first for scheduling. I like how the onboarding asks for “goals” from your Oppy. It makes the user think about their critical business tasks, i.e. what do you want the software to do for you, instead of, “Here’s a product that does only this.”

Oppies can be fine-tuned with specific demands as you go and feel more comfortable leaving it to handle interactions. Some of that maintenance may include adding specific web pages for it to learn via dropping in a URL.

One use case I can think of is a blog page, assuming the user keeps it relevant. By learning the blog’s content, the Oppy can access all kinds of community information, company news, client case studies and other blocks of relevant data that consumers use to make decisions.

Of course, your listing page, About Us and other such standards are good for the Oppy to know, too.

Like other AI assistants, Oppy can craft marketing content for you, mainly listing descriptions, but it could knock out some basic email follow-ups, assemble a stock closing information email or even a “What to expect when working with me” message to new clients.

I was told Oppy is getting traction with larger brokerages, which makes great sense. The more agents and deals and clients one has to manage, the more scheduling coordination an operation demands. Brokers or office managers can build an Oppy to learn sales meetings, continuing ed calendars, software updates and trainings, and then further segment them according to office.

The Real Brokerage has created what it calls Leo, an internally-powered AI business intelligence system. In a lighter fashion, this is what Oppy could do for an operation when properly trained and up to speed. As the application itself grows and its leadership gains more feedback on functionality, there’s a ton of potential, especially as more brokerages come on board.

In the spirit of full disclosure, upon seeing Oppy I mentioned that there’s a possible use case for helping/assisting attendees at Inman Connect navigate their visits, integrating everything from site maps to event agendas and speaker bios. I was told a meeting was on the books with Inman’s events team.

I think the Oppy team has some tough decisions to make in the near future. With an app this versatile, deciding on which lane to choose can be immensely challenging. Real estate is definitely a great initial choice. Check it out and see what I mean.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.