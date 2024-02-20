Austin-based media startup Blended Sense is partnering with NextHome to provide preferential pricing and specialized content strategy and education to the franchisor’s 6,000-member network.

Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Media technology startup Blended Sense is beginning 2024 with a bang.

The Austin-based company announced on Tuesday a new partnership with NextHome, a real estate franchise with 6,000 members across more than 600 independently owned and operated offices in the U.S. The partnership gives franchisors and their teams access to “preferred pricing and tailored content strategy and education.”

“Video is a key ingredient to success in our industry,” NextHome CEO James Dwiggins said in a statement. “I am excited to bring an innovative solution alongside Blended Sense, that will give our NextHomies an edge in the marketplace.”

Blended Sense has a network of independent creatives who are available to film listing videos, film and photograph special events, and film, produce and edit ongoing projects, such as daily or weekly social media content.

Clients can choose from four production credit plans. The first plan enables clients to pay as they go, with a single production credit for $40. The Classic Bundle provides 60 production credits for $2,100 ($35 per credit), the Feature Bundle provides 180 production credits for $5,760 ($32 per credit) and the Blockbuster Bundle provides 360 production credits for $10,440 ($29 per credit).

Clients can then use the credits to book two-hour projects with a photographer (20 credits), videographer (26 credits) or field producer (10 credits) or on-demand order photo and video content. Blended Sense handles the logistics, including choosing the best local photographer, videographer or field producer to handle a project.

Although Blended Sense is available to business owners across a variety of industries, president Albert Baez told Inman in a previous interview the company is focused on strengthening its presence in the real estate industry.

“[We see ourselves] making high-quality content production accessible and meeting the expectations in the fast-paced world of real estate,” he said in 2022.

Over the past two years, Blended Sense has gotten a co-sign from former Keller Williams CEO Chris Heller, former NFL star and Terrence Murphy Companies owner Terrence Murphy, Sr, and eXp Realty. Tom Ferry recently added Blended Sense as a preferred partner in his Tom Ferry Advantage Program.

“Blended Sense has become a fan favorite at industry events, consistently delivering fresh and valuable content, actively engaging, and telling compelling stories that resonate with industry professionals,” Baez said in a written statement. “Recognized as an event vendor favorite, Blended Sense has its finger on the pulse of the real estate industry, staying ahead of trends and anticipating the needs of its clientele.”

Email Marian McPherson