The new franchise, led by owners Nicole and Doug Freer, will service clients in Houston’s suburbs. The couple’s team was No. 1 in Texas based on 2022 sales volume and transaction sides.

The Corcoran Group has welcomed its newest franchise, the Houston-based Corcoran Genesis, the firm has informed Inman.

Led by owners Nicole Freer and Doug Freer, the firm will serve clients in Houston’s suburbs, expanding Corcoran’s existing presence in the area, which includes Corcoran Ferester Realty in North Houston and The Woodlands, and Corcoran Prestige Realty in the greater Houston metro area.

“It is exciting to see our Houston market presence continue to grow with the addition of Corcoran Genesis,” Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, said in a statement. “With an impressive track record, not only in comparison to their local suburban market but also throughout the greater Houston and national marketplace, I am confident they will achieve even greater success with the resources and power of the Corcoran Brand behind them.”

Nicole Freer started her real estate career in 2013, and after finding success during her first couple of years as an agent, launched the Nicole Freer Group in 2015 alongside her husband, Doug, who brought a background in finance, management and real estate investment to the team. Nicole Freer recently surpassed the $1 billion closed sales mark as a single agent, becoming one of the top-producing female team leaders in Houston.

The 14-agent team, which will now operate under the larger Corcoran Genesis banner, transacted about 890 properties across $358 million in real estate in 2023. The Nicole Freer Group was ranked the No. 1 medium team in the country based on transaction sides and the No. 22 medium team in the country based on sales volume in 2022, according to RealTrends. That same year, the team was the No. 1 in Texas, based on both transaction sides and sales volume.

“Through becoming affiliated with Corcoran and gaining access to the premium branding, innovative technology platform, creative marketing opportunities, and key recruiting navigation, we will be poised to grow both swiftly and thoughtfully,” Nicole Freer said in a statement. “Alongside this exciting partnership and growth potential, I look forward to continuing our dedication to providing exceptional client service and to providing valuable development opportunities for our agents.”

President of Corcoran Affiliates Stephanie Anton said the power of Corcoran Group, paired with Corcoran Genesis’ service to their clients and their agents, would map a path for success for the new franchise.

“Corcoran’s commitment to building a distinctive brand, coupled with our curated local marketing and exceptional existing affiliates, has solidified our strong presence in the Houston market,” Anton said in a statement. “Corcoran Genesis’ key pillars of excellence in client service, dedication to their agents, and performance history make them an ideal partner for us, and I am eager to see this new endeavor benefit our entire affiliate network.”

Houston’s suburbs include amenity-rich neighborhoods like Katy, Cypress, Fulshear, League City, Sugar Land, Kingwood and others, which are family-friendly with top-rated schools and ample parks. Housing options may include everything from single-family homes to townhomes and condos, and neighborhoods often feature high-end dining, retail centers, sports and entertainment venues, as well as easy access to downtown Houston and its offerings.

The median sales price of a single-family home in greater Houston was $320,500 in January 2024, up 2.1 percent year over year, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Homes in the $500,000 to $1 million price range saw the greatest sales gains year over year, jumping 16.7 percent from January 2023 to January 2024, followed closely behind by homes priced $1 million and up, sales of which increased 15.4 percent year over year.

In 2023, Corcoran Group launched new affiliates in Northern California; New Jersey; Texas; Verona, Italy; and Ontario, Canada.

