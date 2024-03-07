It’s a transformative time in the industry, Mike DelPrete writes, and now is an opportunity to pause, step back, critically evaluate and use the moment to get smarter.

This article was shared here with permission from Mike DelPrete for Inman Intel, a data and research arm of Inman offering deep insights and market intelligence on the business of residential real estate and proptech. Subscribe today.

Behind the hype of year-end press releases and the incomprehensible density of financial metrics, clarity is emerging on the shifting brokerage landscape.

Why it matters: The industry is changing — a new generation of brokerage businesses is rising, attracting more agents and operating more efficiently than their legacy peers.

Context: Overall transactions were down 19 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year — a significant market slowdown.

EXp Realty, Compass, and Keller Williams outperformed the market, with smaller transaction declines, while the big legacy firms HomeServices of America (HSoA) and Anywhere were on par with the overall market.

The notable outliers are Redfin, which underperformed the market by a wider margin, and the Real Brokerage, which grew its transaction volumes a whopping 78 percent.