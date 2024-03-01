Zillow is diversifying its revenue along the transaction — what it calls its super app — and is outperforming a depressed market, Mike DelPrete writes.

This article was shared here with permission from Mike DelPrete for Inman Intel , a data and research arm of Inman offering deep insights and market intelligence on the business of residential real estate and proptech. Subscribe today Zillow’s latest momentum is a manifestation of its strategy to diversify revenue across the transaction as it transitions from a lead-generation platform to a housing “super app.” Why it matters: As Zillow scales new revenue streams, including Zillow Home Loans, Rentals, ShowingTime+ and Seller Solutions, it is planting important seeds for its next phase of growth. Context: After a pandemic bump, Zillow’s overall revenue declined and has remained flat since 2021 — during one of the worst real estate markets ever recorded.

Over a challenging two years, Zillow’s residential and mortgage businesses have shrunk (on par with the declining market) while its rentals business has ticked up from strong organic growth.

Even with flat revenue, Zillow has significantly outperformed the market during this period, with the magnitude dependent on whether you consider Zillow a lead-generation platform or a housing “super app.”

While revenue growth at Zillow, the lead-generation platform, has slightly outperformed the market, revenue growth at Zillow, the housing super app, is outperforming at a much higher rate.

This is a result of new products and services that are generating additional revenue across more of the transaction.

Dig deeper: For years I’ve used the following framework to think about real estate portal growth strategy.

Zillow’s evolving strategy sees it getting closer to the real estate transaction (Zillow Flex and Zillow Home Loans) and expanding to more parts of the transaction (mortgages, rentals, seller services, agent tools).

Typically, services closer to the transaction are higher revenue, while services further from the transaction are higher margin and more scalable.