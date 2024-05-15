At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

When you reflect on your team’s performance, who comes to mind as the top agent, team, tech, or sale over the past year? The one whose success in luxury you want to celebrate. Who sets the bar within your brokerage.

Honor them as a top performer with a Golden I Club nomination.

Winning or being nominated for a Golden I Club award enhances your professional stature and affirms your team’s commitment to excellence in a fiercely competitive market.

This recognition showcases your achievements as synonymous with the pinnacle of luxury real estate, attracting high-net-worth clients and setting your brand apart.

The categories for nomination are:

Top Luxury Agent

Top Luxury Brokerage

Top Luxury Team

Top Luxury Technology or Tool

Best City Sale

Best Beach Sale

Best Mountain Sale

Best Sales and Marketing Campaign for a Luxury Home/Property

Best Sales and Marketing Campaign for a Luxury Development

Nominations may be submitted here. The deadline is Friday, May 17.

Finalists will be announced in June, and we’ll celebrate the winners together at Luxury Connect in Las Vegas, July 29-30, 2024.

Don’t miss the chance to set new benchmarks in luxury real estate and inspire a whole industry to aspire to greatness.