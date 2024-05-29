At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Imagine yourself on stage, celebrated as one of the most successful and influential figures in luxury real estate, in front of thousands of industry professionals. Picture the unparalleled networking opportunities, the news coverage, and the prestige that comes with this honor.

The Inman Golden I Club is the highest honor in luxury real estate. Being recognized as a finalist or winner distinguishes you, your brand, and your business, setting you apart in a prestigious market and solidifying your legacy.

To ensure you have this opportunity, we’ve extended the submission deadline for 48 hours.

Submit your nomination by this Friday, May 31. After this, nominations won’t open again until next year. This is your chance to shine.

Celebrate success.

Submit a nomination now

Don’t just take our word for it. Hear what past winners have to say:

“Winning the prestigious Inman Golden I Award for Top Luxury Agent last year was a testament to the unwavering dedication of my team and the trust our clients place in us. This recognition not only solidified our position in the luxury real estate market but also opened doors to invaluable connections and opportunities. The Inman Awards program serves as a beacon of excellence in our industry, inspiring agents to continually strive for greatness and redefine standards of success.”

— Jonathan Spears, Compass, Luxury Golden I winner 2023

“Inman is a favorite event for me as it is the only large event that connects advisors across state lines regardless of brand and I am a believer that true long-term business is built on a foundation of trust and respect from our peers in the industry. Being a multi year Inman Award winner I can attest to the power of being recognized on this platform and to what it can do for your brand and business as it certainly has helped me grow my referral connections and friendships.”

— Paul Benson, CEO and license partner, Engel & Völkers, multi-year Luxury Golden I award winner

This could be you.

Submit a nomination now