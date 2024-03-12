It’s Marketing and Branding Month here at Inman. As we enter a competitive spring selling season, let’s examine which tried-and-true tactics and cutting-edge innovations are getting deals done in today’s market. We’ll also be recognizing the industry’s marketing and branding leaders with Inman’s Marketing All-Star Awards.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Marketing tools — from the old-school to the brand-spanking-new — form the cornerstone of growth for agents. There are so many ways to reach out for leads, listings, mindshare and more, so how do you narrow down the best marketing strategies for your real estate business?

Let us know what marketing tools you consider must-haves in 2024. Are you all-in on content, including video marketing strategies? Are you focusing on high-tech martech solutions? Are you digging into sphere of influence outreach with the help of your CRM? Are you getting up close and personal with clients, colleagues and the community by polishing up your networking skills? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.