It’s Marketing and Branding Month here at Inman. As we enter a competitive spring selling season, let’s examine which tried-and-true tactics and cutting-edge innovations are getting deals done in today’s market. We’ll also be recognizing the industry’s marketing and branding leaders with Inman’s Marketing All-Star Awards.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

We talk a lot at Inman about great real estate marketing: What it looks like, how to define it, how to make sure it’s what you’re providing. March is Marketing and Branding Month, so we’ll continue to talk about marketing best practices. But let’s start by asking the question: What does bad marketing look like?

via GIPHY

This week, tell us about the worst real estate marketing you’ve ever seen. Maybe it was a set of truly terrible iPhone listing photos or a property description that was pure nonsense. Maybe it was a badly designed (yet pricey) website or a blog that made the agent look like the opposite of a thought leader. Perhaps it was a social media plan gone wrong or an event that turned everybody off. Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.