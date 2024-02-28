Cloze, a provider of artificial intelligence driven solutions for business development and growth, has formed an agreement with marketing technology company MAXA Designs.

Cloze shared the news with Inman exclusively, pointing to a non-public blog post.

The integration will be two-way, common to Cloze’s business model of ensuring flexibility and a frictionless user experience. This means that users will be able to select “MAXA Designs” from a Cloze marketing interface menu, which will confirm account credentials and thus offer access to any current project design in a MAXA account.

“The graphics and HTML you create with MAXA Designs are immediately synced to Cloze, making them readily available for use in both marketing and personal emails from the Cloze Platform,” Cloze said. “In addition to its ability to deliver professional static images, MAXA Designs can also be used to create beautiful and effective HTML newsletters that drive reader engagement. The integration with Cloze enables you to seamlessly integrate these newsletters into your email strategy.”

MAXA is an enterprise-level digital media production solution, providing the real estate industry with a comprehensive array of creative design and tactical outreach tools. The company can fully white-label its creation tools for brokerages and marketing teams or provide traditional pay-as-you-go marketing services, such as logo designs, website creation and email campaigns.

Earning the highest ranking in a 2022 Inman technology review, MAXA is based in Los Angeles and employs a large team of in-house designers to ensure client solutions are original and strategically driven.

“While there’s no doubt MAXA is a great solution for in-house design teams and marketing managers, its intent was to hand over creative services directly to agents. The user experience is that easy,” the review stated. “You can even connect all brokerage and agent license information, as well as IDX account data, so creating property flyers is that much faster. Simply enter the address or MLS ID# to push listing information into a template.”

Cloze has expanded the capabilities of its system, categorically best described as a CRM but in many ways in its own segment. The company stresses flexibility, allowing lead source imports from an array of sources, and more concerned with lead conversion than generation. It also pushes users to remain keyed on their existing database of contacts as a source of business.

In 2023, Cloze sealed a relationship with popular industry software RealScout, a deal the latter’s founder, Andrew Flachner, said “is especially beneficial for teams that have robust marketing programs, handle high lead volumes or are looking to unlock significant productivity gains. Cloze has become one of the most popular RealScout integration requests.“

RealScout Pro+ uses natural language calls-to-action and timely data to send appeals to any status of contact, ranging from 10-year homeowners to newly qualified buyers.

Canva users can also connect design accounts to Cloze, and agents with Brown Harris Stevens and Corcoran are provided accounts, as well.

“We rolled it out to over 500 different agents within about a month and a half, all virtually. But the great thing about Cloze is that it goes beyond a CRM — it’s your personal virtual assistant,” said Marc Alter, Corcoran’s senior vice president of learning and development, in an Inman interview. “So a great part about Cloze is that there’s a lot of automation and a lot of artificial intelligence built in that generates a to-do list for you and you’re able to efficiently communicate, reach out to your network or mark off tasks or snooze or do whatever you want, and get on with your day.

Cloze founders Dan Foody (CEO) and Alex Coté (CMO) both landed on Inman’s 2024 Power Players list.

